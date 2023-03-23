Early College student wins Rotary speech contest

Jay Mitchell presenting his speech at the Rotary District 7690 Four-Way Speech Contest. (Submitted photo)

Surry Early College High School of Design Senior Jay Mitchell recently won the District 7690 Rotary Four-Way Speech contest.

This competition is an opportunity for high school students in grades 9 through 12 to develop their public speaking and leadership skills while increasing awareness of Rotary in local communities. High school speech contestants were asked to present a six-minute persuasive talk, directed toward their peers, to promote high ethical standards in daily life.

Jay was one of three students from across Surry County who competed and was chosen to move on to compete in the final District Four-Way Speech Contest at Guilford Tech Community College.