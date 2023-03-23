Police reports

March 22, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A welfare check led to the arrest of a Mount Airy man on a felony drug charge last Saturday, according to city police reports.

After being encountered by officers in the parking lot of Harbor Freight Tools on Carter Street as a result of that inquiry, Robert McNeil Pardue, 49, of 108 Knob Drive, gave consent for a search of his person. This resulted in the discovery of an illegal crystal-like substance in a pants pocket, which was identified as methamphetamine. Alprazolam also was found along with plastic baggies, arrest records state.

Pardue was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and two misdemeanors, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.

• Crystal Gail Nelson, 39, of 108 Woodville Road, was charged last Saturday with driving while impaired and having an open container of alcohol after a traffic-crash investigation on N.C. 89-East (Westfield Road) near Gillwalt Way involving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee she was operating.

Nelson, who was transported to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem by the Surry County EMS after the incident, is scheduled to be in District Court on April 17.

• Food Lion on West Lebanon Street was the scene of a larceny on March 15, when two known individuals left the store without paying for miscellaneous grocery items with a total value of $176 along with a $14 rose bush.

Although the two persons were known, no charges had been filed at last report.

• Rosa Kasandra Hernandez, 28, of 400 Jasper Pointe Circle, No. 104, was charged with assaulting Jose Angel Sotelo at that location on March 15 by allegedly scratching him on the face and neck, causing minor injuries.

Hernandez was jailed without bond, a normal practice with domestic-disturbance incidents, and is to be in Surry District Court next Monday.