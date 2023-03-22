Taking action to combat roadside litter

The Community Clean Up wraps up March 26 but there are still chances to participate. A litter pick up event in downtown Mount Airy will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m.
Members of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce collected litter along Snowhill Drive as part of the Community Clean Up. (Submitted photo)
The map show to the county commissioners shows some of the roads that BCA Fencing will be handling the litter collection on. The state DOT handles trash and litter along the highways and interstates but secondary roads are the responsibility of the municipality or county where they are found.
Surrounded by it daily, perhaps the natural beauty of Surry County can occasionally be lost on some residents. However, a peaceful jaunt down a country road can be snapped back to reality when a verdant pasture is marred with a decaying box spring mattress or the remnants of a week’s worth of garbage thoughtlessly deposited on the side of the road.
In the past few months there has been a surge in interest involving the common sight of roadside litter and possible ways to deal with it. The county commissioners and Mount Airy’s board have spoken out against litter and repeatedly asked the public to aid in the collective efforts to keep the community beautiful.
During Community Clean Up week, it was appropriate that County Manager Chris Knopf said Monday evening that all hands-on deck calls had been answered in a resounding fashion and a new litter pickup contractor has been settled on. BCA Fencing has been awarded a six-month trial for litter collection efforts on secondary roads.
He told the board of commissioners that last fiscal year the board began allocating $5 from every resident’s tax bill to contribute to the litter collection along secondary roads. Last year though he said there were no interested third parties who wanted to offer bids on this “particular kind of work.”
The board and county employees he said, over the past few months, have been promoting the program in hopes of getting submittals. “And we did. In the last few weeks, we have received five submittals and we have reviewed those as the staff level.”
He explained the lowest price was $148 per road mile, both shoulders, and it was submitted by BCA Fencing. “We would like to propose at the board’s discretion that we enter into an initial contract of six months beginning as early as April 1. We can use this time to make sure that the contractor is going to be fairly compensated, as it is a guessing game what their costs will be.”
The county hopes to have BCA Fencing handle more than 500 road miles picked up during this six-month period and if that number is not reached, Knopf said, “Of course we will take what we can get.”
He provided the board with a road map that shows some of the worst offending areas for litter including around schools during the school year. Roads leading to the dump and the county recycling centers have been highlighted as a place of great need.
A selection of roadways identified as problem areas are found in commercial areas in more rural parts of the county. McKinney Road, Wards Gap Road, Mountain Park Road, and Red Hill Creek Church Road were also named as particular areas of focus.
Knopf said that this map is subject to change but gives an idea of where litter efforts would be focused and he reminded that the state DOT has responsibilities for the highways. As the need is addressed, the map can be edited or expanded to accommodate need.
“When a road is covered in litter, people tend to litter more than they do roads that aren’t. So hopefully this can make a difference,” Knopf said in citing what a resident told him recently about the nature of humans to follow suit.
Commissioner Larry Johnson had questions on how it would be determined where to send the litter crews to which Knopf said he and Public Works Director Jessica Montgomery would make a prioritized list and then she will deal with the contractor directly.
The board agreed unanimously to engage in a contract for six months with BCA Fencing. Other bidders were K&A Garbage Services, Gator Grading, MountainSide Services, and Factotum.
Also during Monday’s board meeting, Knopf told the commissioners that a group of scouts recently collected 47 bags of trash from the side of county roads. They collected a whopping 100 used tires as well but there is no set compensation rate for used tires.
This opened the door for Commissioner Van Tucker to pose questions about collection of bulky materials during litter pickup and how to compensate for it to which Commissioner Bill Goins suggested perhaps Public Works could be authorized to make a discretionary judgement on the matter. Chairman Eddie Harris recalled that a dumpster was once placed at the recycling centers for bulk collection but was abused and had to be removed.
As the discussion continued past the used tires the Scouts collected and veered toward mattresses and other items, Harris corralled the discussion and asked if perhaps the board could just start with the tires. Knopf agreed with Harris and the board set a formula of compensation for used tires: three tires equaling one bag of trash collected.
Residents still have time to join in The Community Clean Up initiative that runs through March 26. Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley was spotted getting his hands dirty and collecting trash along Bluff Street in Mount Airy with members of The Reeves Foundation on Tuesday. He had plans to tackle a portion of West Pine Street Wednesday before the rain had other ideas. Meanwhile, Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce staff were spied doing their part to aid in the effort along Snowhill Drive and collected eight bags of trash.
Commissioner Bill Goins advised residents that there are community litter pickups happening in Mount Airy this Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. One group comprised of volunteers from The Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands Foundation are going to be meeting in the parking lot of Renfro Industries on Linville Road and focus on that stretch up to the quarry.
Lewis said there are other groups participating and to join in on the Community Clean Up, contact him at 336 648-8361. He said Mother Nature may not be a friend to the efforts this weekend, so he anticipates there may be a need to move some of these efforts into a drier weekend.
Goins said of these litter collection efforts, “It is much needed in our city. Commissioner (Chad) Hutchens made a comment the other day that I like and said ‘I’m going to be part of the solution.’ I want to be part of the solution, I’ve never been part of the problem, but I am going to be part of the solution.”