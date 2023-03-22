City spending $1.5 million to stem sewage crisis

Sewage — more-glamorously known as “wastewater” — isn’t a pleasant topic by any name, and Mount Airy officials hope to prevent the worst scenario of all: a major overflow from its treatment plant.
Ticking time bomb was not the exact phrase they used when approving the spending of up to $1,569,750 for a rehabilitation project to upgrade the pumping capacity of the facility at the south end of town off U.S. 52. But the situation was described almost as severely.
“Not having adequate pumping capacity could cause major sewer backups upstream, potentially overflowing into the Ararat River,” according to Public Works Director Mitch Williams.
He briefed the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on the situation last Thursday night, when they OK’d a contract to revamp the influent pump station at the city’s lone wastewater-treatment plant.
Williams explained that the influent pump station involves the first stage in the waste-treatment process, typically receiving about 2 million gallons of raw sewage per day from the municipality’s distribution system. That station pumps it from Lovills Creek and Ararat River outfalls uphill to the plant to begin the treatment procedure, he added.
During heavy rain events, flows can run as high as 21 million gallons daily.
The potential major problem at hand stems from the fact that the treatment plant, constructed in the 1950s and undergoing upgrades in the mid-1970s and early 1990s, has lacked any major improvements since. The influent pump station is in “dire need of rehabilitation,” the public works director advised.
It is clogged with debris, valves have become inoperable and pumps and motors need replacing, he mentioned. “It’s imperative that the city adequately maintains the influent pump station,” Williams urged.
“There’s probably just one pump down there right now pumping two million gallons of raw sewage (daily),” he said at the meeting. “It needs some attention.”
“Thirty years is a long time to go” without upgrades, Commissioner Tom Koch agreed after hearing Williams’ summary of the situation.
Board members recently have visited the wastewater-treatment plant and grasped the problem firsthand.
Commissioner Chad Hutchens warned that if a remedy is not pursued and some environmental disaster does happen, city officials could be “in way over our heads.”
Contract awarded
The commissioners took the first step toward the rehabilitation last Thursday night by awarding a $1,495,000 contract to Brushy Mountain Builders for the job. The Lenoir company had submitted the lowest of three bids, the highest of which totalled more than $3 million.
In voting unanimously for the contract award, the commissioners agreed on a total project cost of $1,569,750 to cover any cost overruns.
To possibly provide that, Williams said Mount Airy had applied for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), federal COVID-relief money set aside to help localities with water and sewer facility needs. This was apart from the $3.2 million in general ARPA funding previously allocated to the city government.
However, it was unable to land those funds for the wastewater-treatment plant work due to intense competition for the money available, according to Williams.
Instead, $1 million was included in the municipal budget for the present, 2022-2023 fiscal year, with the commissioners approving a budget amendment last week adding $569,750 to that to provide the total needed.
It will come from city water and sewer reserve funds.
The rehabilitation project calls for installing temporary bypass pumps to circumvent the influent pump station while debris and blockages are cleared from the station.
After that, new valves, sluice gates, bar screens and three new influent pumps are to be installed along with related motors and drives.
Williams says those pumps will provide backup in case of an emergency.
However, in response to a question from the board, Williams said the project can’t begin until months from now due to lingering supply-chain issues from the pandemic.
“Everything is back-ordered now,” the public works director said of parts needed.
The work is expected to begin next fall, when the parts arrive, and take about two months to complete.
