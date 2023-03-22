Central Middle Battle of the Books team takes first

PCentral Middle School Battle of the Books team members are pictured here, along with area school officials. Pictured are, front row, Coach Christy Snow, Coach Chloe Beck, Mikaila Southard, Toby LeClair, and Kierstan Crouse; back row, Kent Whitaker from the Surry County Schools Board of Education, Alexandria Wood, Kayleigh Noah, Leah Echard, Jacob Blythe, and , Assistant Superintendent DeAnne Danley. (Submitted photo)

The Central Middle School Battle of the Books team for finished first in the recent District Competition held at Gentry Middle Schoo.

”These students worked hard to prepare and it showed on competition day,” school officials said. “This team will move on to the regionals competition.”