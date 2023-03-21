Second graders celebrate Idiom Day

March 21, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

George Kreeger is dressed as Smarty Pants.

<p>Jonah Snow is One Tough Cookie.</p>

Jonah Snow is One Tough Cookie.

<p>Danni Liles is Don’t Let the Cat Out of the Bag.</p>

Danni Liles is Don’t Let the Cat Out of the Bag.

<p>Phoebe Edwards is Catching “Z’s.”</p>

Phoebe Edwards is Catching “Z’s.”

<p>Riley Buntin and Eli Beck demonstrate a Slam Dunk.</p>

Riley Buntin and Eli Beck demonstrate a Slam Dunk.

<p>Brailen Burnett and Carmen Chamberlain, show off Butterlies in Your Stomach.</p>

Brailen Burnett and Carmen Chamberlain, show off Butterlies in Your Stomach.

<p>Clara Anne Knox is Smarty Pants.</p>

Clara Anne Knox is Smarty Pants.

<p>Allie Bennett illustrates It’s Raining Cats and Dogs.</p>

Allie Bennett illustrates It’s Raining Cats and Dogs.

<p>Melissa White with an Ace Up Your Sleeve, Carmen Chamberlain with Butterflies in Your Stomach, Klaudia Simmons Wears Her Heart on Her Sleeve, Summer Kreeger is a Fork in the Road, and Ashley Hunter shows off A Chip on My Shoulder.</p>

Melissa White with an Ace Up Your Sleeve, Carmen Chamberlain with Butterflies in Your Stomach, Klaudia Simmons Wears Her Heart on Her Sleeve, Summer Kreeger is a Fork in the Road, and Ashley Hunter shows off A Chip on My Shoulder.

Shoals Elementary School recently decided to take a different, fun way to teach students about idioms — they dressed up as their favorite idioms, as depicted in the accompanying pictures.