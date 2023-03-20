Main Street Champion relishes volunteer role

On hand for the awards program, in which Mount Airy’s Andy Griffith Plaza was recognized with Best Outdoor Space Improvement honors through the state Main Street program are, from left, Assistant North Carolina Secretary of Rural Development Kenny Flowers, Mount Airy Public Words Director Mitch Williams, city Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jessica Roberts, Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison, City Manager Stan Farmer and Mayor Jon Cawley.
Robbie Curlee was named one of North Carolina’s Main Street Champions last week during an awards ceremony held just once a year — which recognized a role he plays much more regularly in Mount Airy.
“Robbie Curlee champions Mount Airy’s Main Street program every day through the lens of his thirty-five-millimeter camera,” explained Lizzie Morrison of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.
“He can almost always be spotted downtown with his camera doing what he loves best,” Morrison, the city’s Main Street coordinator, added regarding a function of Curlee’s which is ever-expanding with his daily photos of downtown happenings and community events.
“Robbie gifts his photography to Mount Airy Downtown Inc., the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority, the Surry Arts Council, various community non-profit organizations and local small businesses to use for promotion of his favorite small town,” Morrison advised.
Those efforts paid off during the annual North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony in Statesville last week attended by city representatives, with the local man named one of 38 Main Street Champions from around the state.
The recipients were recognized for their contributions to their respective Main Street programs and downtown districts.
“Main Street Champions are passionate about their community and their downtown districts,” said Liz Parham, director of the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center of the state Department of Commerce, which includes the statewide Main Street program.
“They are public officials, volunteers, community leaders and concerned citizens that are all working collaboratively for common goals within the context of their community’s economic-development strategies.”
“Mount Airy Downtown Inc. and our community partners gave a standing ovation recognizing Robbie Curlee as our 2022 Main Street Champion,” Morrison said of the reception he received.
Modest about role
“His generosity has earned him the unofficial title of Mayberry’s photographer,” Morrison further noted regarding Curlee’s volunteer efforts in that respect.
However, Curlee said Monday this is just something he literally takes in stride.
“We just live a few blocks from downtown,” the photographer said of himself and wife Suzanne, and he combines the picture taking with his regular walks there for exercise.
“He has a unique vantage point and an even better ‘back yard’ within walking distance,” Morrison mentioned.
“There’s always something to photograph,” Curlee said of sights he encounters along the way.
“The Mount Airy Downtown Inc. social media following has grown by more than 15,000 followers since Robbie began taking photos downtown,” Morrison mentioned.
“I just enjoy spreading the spirit of Mayberry, as I like to call it,” said Curlee.
A retired assistant city engineer in Columbia, S.C., Curlee has no professional background as a photographer and is modest about the often-stunning pictures resulting from his efforts. “That’s mostly the camera,” he said.
The local photographer has been capturing images since moving to Mount Airy in 2018 to a home that overlooks the downtown district. “We retired up this way,” he said.
“Robbie started volunteering his photography skills for local events and quickly his vibrant photos captured the spirit of Mount Airy,” according to Morrison.
Along with downplaying his photographic skills, Curlee is modest about his Main Street Champion honor. He says the work of business owners and others selected as Champions from around the state which was detailed during the ceremony seem much more important than his contributions.
Others, however, would beg to differ, including Morrison, who called Curlee’s unique spirit of volunteerism “something that has served the community of Mount Airy beyond measure” even before that was highlighted on a statewide basis.
“Robbie is already a recognized champion of locals and visitors alike,” according to the Main Street coordinator, who believes he is owed thanks “from the bottom of our hearts.”
Previous Mount Airy Main Street Champions include Gene Rees, Jennie Lowry, Phil Marsh, Ted Ashby and Bryan Grote.
Along with the award received by Curlee in Statesville last week, Mount Airy took home 2022 Best Outdoor Space Improvement honors for the Andy Griffith Plaza featuring a mural of the local native.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.