Cochran fears ‘overreach’ with vacant building plan

March 20, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Measure is tabled for now

A former bank building at the corner of North Main and Franklin streets in downtown Mount Airy is shown Monday with broken windows boarded up and a truck parked at a spot where work was under way on the roof. Structural concerns emerging over the site last month prompted the preparation of a new vacant-buildings proposal by the city government to address such situations.

Citing concerns about potential “government overreach” resulting, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has successfully lobbied for the tabling of a proposal to address ongoing problems with vacant buildings in the municipality.

“There are a variety of reasons why properties become vacant,” Commissioner Deborah Cochran said during a meeting last Thursday night when the board was poised to schedule a public hearing on that measure.

Instead it voted 4-1 — with Commissioner Marie Wood dissenting — to table, or temporarily delay, action on the proposal. It stemmed from Wood’s concerns about vacant structures including a former bank building downtown which city officials had discussed in February.

The former Northwestern Bank facility on the corner of North Main and Franklin streets is in a state of disrepair, which the city code enforcement officer said last month was a public safety hazard due to cracking windows located above sidewalks. A leaking roof also was presenting problems for a neighboring store.

This led Wood to request that City Manager Stan Farmer craft a policy to deal with vacant buildings that have constantly been a thorn in the side of Mount Airy officials due to unsafe conditions. In addition to the old bank structure, this has included the former Koozies building at the opposite end of Franklin Street which was demolished last year.

Wood said that rather than just send letters to the property owners to correct code violations or raze a vacant building, as Mount Airy does now, it should implement a procedure to “really get their attention” including imposing hefty fines.

Farmer responded with proposed amendments to the City of Mount Airy Zoning Ordinance to do just that, including forcing owners to register buildings, which were prepared for the board’s consideration at last Thursday night’s meeting.

But rather than vote to get that process started by setting the required public hearing, the matter was tabled at Cochran’s urging.

She said that at this time of the year when the city budget for the next fiscal year is being prepared, for passage before July 1, the board shouldn’t be concerned with governmental intervention as represented by the vacant building measure.

“At this time, I think our focus needs to be on the city budget.”

Cochran followed that up by mentioning a previous issue regarding a local body shop owner’s plans for reusing a sign at the site of an expansion of that business on Merita Street.

That was largely viewed in the community as government overreach, due to Frank Fleming initially being denied the use of an existing sign at the former Winn-Dixie grocery store. That was because it exceeded a height limitation for signs promoting a new business such as the body shop expansion.

After Fleming supporters crowded into council chambers multiple times to back his request for relief — including Cochran before she was elected last November — distance limits were amended to allow his use of the existing sign.

Cochran, indicating that she wanted to avoid a similar scenario with the new proposal surrounding vacant buildings, added that she didn’t want to see it scrapped, but to delay consideration to a later date. “Definitely after the budget is adopted.”

Farmer said his intent in bringing the measure forward and having the public hearing set for a council meeting in May was to allow the Mount Airy Planning Board to review and make a recommendation on changes proposed. It is an advisory group to the commissioners.

Among other provisions, the vacant building proposal, targeting non-residential structures, would require owners to meet minimum maintenance standards.

They also would have to provide security measures for vacant and abandoned buildings to prevent the appearance of neglect.

The proposed new rules also are aimed at reducing the risk of damage from fire or other hazards, and avoiding problems for residents.

Owners would be required to pay an initial $250 registration fee, to be in effect for the first six months, increasing to $1,000 after a year.

