Campaign to Stop Overdose launches

In creating the Stop Overdose campaign, the CDC noted, “Many are not aware of the medication naloxone or its uses; although, when asked, some were familiar with the brand name Narcan. The audience clearly wanted and needed information and liked the idea that they could use naloxone to help save lives.” (Source: CDC)
Students at Surry Central High School spoke with the county’s office of substance abuse recovery during career day this month. While asking questions about job and interview skills, they students were also given information pertaining to the Stop Overdose campaign. (Submitted photo)
The first phase of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery’s (SCOSAR) STOP Overdose Campaign Communication has begun in earnest.
Charlotte Reeves, county outreach director for the office said, “I worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to customize this campaign for Surry County. We have done a mass printing job to get this material in the hands of all county residents.”
She said the message is being distributed in several ways including on a billboard along Andy Griffith Parkway in Mount Airy and members of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery were in schools recently to spread the word.
“Everyone has a role to play in helping prevent fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses,” the CDC said. According to them the goal of the coordinated Stop Overdose campaign is, “To address the increasing number of overdose deaths related to both prescription opioids and illicit drugs.”
To assist in the distribution of evidence-based information nationally the CDC created a website to “educate people who use drugs about the dangers of illicitly manufactured fentanyl, the risks and consequences of mixing drugs, the lifesaving power of naloxone, and the importance of reducing stigma around recovery and treatment options.”
Earlier this month during career day at Surry Central High School, Reeves’ office was in attendance. Reeves explained, “They might not expect to see SCOSAR there, however the career day featured public health. Our office definitely is a part of public health.”
Heading to career day served more than one purpose as it allowed a chance to educate on the issue of substance use disorder as well as the specific career field. “This is a different perspective in trying to teach the students and give them understanding of what we are doing for the reason that they may want to join us in the future or for an internship, or just so they can help be messengers and tell their friends/family that someone is here in Surry County who can help with this.”
Reeves described, “We are teaching from a professional point of view and about the job as a career. We also are hearing from our University friends that they are trying to get more people to enter the human services field. The need is greater, and I think there is a shortage of workers in this field.”
Kids are exposed to a lot and many have experienced the repercussions of substance use in their own lives. “These students are seeing much more than we give them credit for. A lot of them are living it either through their family life or someone they know. They just don’t know what to do about it, how to help, much like the rest of us,” she said.
“By doing these types of outreaches, it can give the students hope that there is someone doing something and that they can help, even in spreading the message.”
Hope is a four letter word that the folks at the Office of Substance Abuse Recovery’s like to throw around generously because they know that without it battling substance use disorder every day is significantly more challenging.
Letting residents of Surry County know that they have an ally and a team working to help in this area is important. Thanks to the opioid settlements that have sent millions of dollars into local communities across the country to fund efforts as combating drug use, Reeves said, “I am seeing a lot more information about it in the media, from advertisements to short films, PSA’s, all of that. That is a great thing.”
It is not enough however, and she has identified areas that need more attention locally. “What I am really trying to communicate, that I am not so sure our youth understand, is that fentanyl can be mixed in any drug.”
“I think if you went up to any of them and said “Hey, you want some fentanyl?” that they would know that is bad. But what about the other drugs they may want to try or that their friend gives them. I am really trying to get them to understand that one time can be too many.”
She referred to the CDC website that states more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl and that it its powdered form fentanyl looks just like many other drugs.
“It is commonly mixed with other drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids. Fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with fentanyl,” the CDC wrote.
These types of blends are called polysubstance use and include when two or more drugs are taken together, or within a short time period, either intentionally or unintentionally to modify the effects of a different drug or when the user wants to experience the effects of the combination.
The CDC makes it clear, “Whether intentional or not, mixing drugs is never safe because the effects from combining drugs may be stronger and more unpredictable than one drug alone, and even deadly.”
During Red Ribbon Week last year, middle school students were warned that fentanyl can be mixed into nearly any pill by a drug trafficker who holds no degree in chemistry nor any vested interest in the well being of the end-user.
Whether someone thinks they are buying Adderall, Vicodin, or anything in between, it is a crap shoot as to what really is actually in that pill and it becomes a game of Russian Roulette that is waiting to go wrong.
The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery and the CDC are not trying to scare kids straight rather they want to educate the coming generations to the dangers known, and unknown, from illicit drug use. Since kids are seeing and being exposed to more, as Reeves said, many experts feel that speaking plainly about drugs without threats or hyperbole remains the best way to stop kids from using in the first place.
Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.