Gentry Middle School takes on Washington, DC

March 18, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Gentry Middle School seventh and eighth grade students stop for a quick group picture outside the Capital Building.

Lexie Southerland shows off her new shirt after touring Washington, D.C.

A group of students and staff enjoyed the night walk along the monuments as they stand in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Liam Hazelwood, Samantha Doss, Amber Horton, Val Leonard, Ava Badgett and Jonathan Phillips take a quick photo in front of a retired space shuttle at the Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Center.

Boone Aparicio, Jhett Tolbert, Principal Brandon Whitaker, Chance Sumner and Caleb Gammon take a pause to reflect at Arlington National Cemetery.

Recently 165 students in seventh and eighth grade from Gentry Middle School traveled to Washington, D.C.

Students visited the Holocaust Museum, The Capital Building, The Smithsonian Museums, and other landmarks.

“Kelly Motsinger of Pilot Tours helped organize the trip and Beverly Magnus did an amazing job touring our group around the city,” said Melissa Whitfield, seventh grade teacher. “Many people helped to make this trip happen including so many people who donated money and items for the raffle drawing which was one of the two main fundraisers for the trip. We can’t thank everyone enough for their support. The experience that our students gained from these three days in our nation’s capital will be something they will keep with them forever.”