City action may spark 30 new jobs

March 17, 2023 Thomas Joyce
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A rezoning vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to accommodate a new recycling center also is expected to boost the local economy in another way.

“This is going to create 25 to 30 jobs, potentially, with it coming to the city,” Jeannie Studnicki, a municipal planner, said during a meeting Thursday night when the board took that action.

The 5-0 vote changed the zoning of two adjacent parcels located at 124 Tumbling Rock Drive and 139 Tumbling Rock Drive, from B-4 (the city’s Highway Business District classification) to the M-1 (Industrial District) zone.

A total of 16.3 acres is involved altogether, located just west of North Andy Griffith Parkway (U.S. 52-North). Based on the meeting discussion, the property is on the opposite site of that highway from Clayton Homes and is owned by Norma Hiatt.

The site at 124 Tumbling Rock Drive presently is vacant but once contained a trucking operation, Studnicki said in detailing aspects of the rezoning proposal.

It was requested by Devon Byrd, who is associated with a construction operation called Factory Direct Metal Buildings, LLC at 2167 S. Andy Griffith Parkway.

The city planner explained that the new facility at 124 Tumbling Rock Drive will serve as a recycling center for scrap metal left over from the manufacturing operations.

Meanwhile, a concrete plant exists at 139 Tumbling Rock Drive, which is not actually allowable in the Highway Business zone it has been contained within up to now. The zoning change makes the plant a conforming use of that property.

“It’s currently right now legally non-conforming,” Studnicki advised, saying the rezoning for the recycling facility also was a way to correct that situation.

No one spoke in opposition to the request during a required public hearing held Thursday night before the unanimous vote by the commissioners.

That also had been the case on Feb. 27 when the Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the commissioners, reviewed the proposal and voted 5-0 to recommend the rezoning.

Neighboring property owners were alerted to the potential zoning change as part of the city government’s notification procedure in such cases.

The present and intended uses of the two tracts on Tumbling Rock Drive conform to the high-density future growth patterns of the U.S. 52-North corridor involved, city planners say.

There is already a 265-acre industrial-zoned district just north of the two parcels.

