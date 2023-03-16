Andy Griffith Plaza wins state award

Andy Griffith continues to draw attention to his hometown through more than just television reruns, including Mount Airy winning a statewide Award of Merit this week for a downtown project featuring a mural of the late actor.
The Andy Griffith Plaza, located on the corner of North Renfro Street and Moore Avenue, captured that honor in the Design award category for Best Outdoor Space Improvement through the state Main Street program.
It was announced Wednesday night during during the annual North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony in Statesville, which was attended by local representatives.
They included city government and Mount Airy Downtown Inc. officials, who collaborated on the plaza project spearheaded by Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison. It also was led by the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and Surrey Bank and Trust.
“We’re very pleased, of course,” City Manager Stan Farmer said of the award recognition for a site frequented by legions of admiring viewers since its completion.
“It’s been such a raving success,” Farmer added, “and the state Main Street program recognizes that.”
Morrison echoed this Friday
“We are honored to receive the 2022 North Carolina Main Street Center Award of Merit for the Best Outdoor Space Improvement alongside (the) project partners,” she commented.
Also during the Statesville gathering, Robbie Curlee was named a Main Street Champion for Mount Airy as part of the annual awards program.
That distinction goes to public officials, volunteers, community leaders and concerned citizens around North Carolina who are passionate about their downtown districts and work collaboratively to further economic-development goals there.
Curlee is a downtown resident who regularly photographs events and places on a volunteer basis to help promote the central business district through a variety of mediums.
Thirty-eight Main Street Champions were recognized altogether.
Local design honoree
The award presentations through the state Main Street program of the N.C. Department of Commerce honoring localities for their downtown-revitalization efforts occurred during the three-day 2023 Main Street Conference that concluded Thursday.
Nine communities altogether received awards for improvements occurring during 2022, including Mount Airy for the Andy Griffith Plaza, a $46,000 project.
It took shape last spring, which included Greensboro artist Brian Lewis, aka JEKS, painting the mural of Griffith showing five larger-than-life images from various stages of his career. This includes the local native’s portrayal of Sheriff Andy Taylor all the way up to his time starring in the “Matlock” TV series.
A wall on the Moore Avenue side of the Surrey Bank and Trust building was chosen for the mural.
After the artwork was completed last May, the sidewalk at the site was widened, planters were added and other renovations made to provide an observation area for the public to admire and photograph the mural. It also bears a bronze plaque detailing Griffith’s achievements in the entertainment world.
In addition to the Andy Griffith Plaza, a Best Outdoor Space Improvement award was bestowed on only one other city Wednesday night, Salisbury, for its Bell Town Green Park.
Other communities honored for downtown-revitalization efforts were Belmont, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Lenoir, Waxhaw, Wake Forest and Wilkesboro.
Assistant North Carolina Secretary of Rural Development Kenny Flowers and Liz Parham, director of the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center, presented the awards in categories encompassing economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
“We were well-represented at the Main Street program,” Marie Wood of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners said during a meeting Thursday night regarding the honors the city collected during the event she attended along with other local representatives.
Both Wood and Commissioner Phil Thacker, who was also there, said it was great to see Mount Airy recognized and learn about the many other downtown-improvement endeavors showcased across the state which might be utilized here.
Those projects are aided by the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center. Its stated mission is to work in regions, counties, cities, towns, downtown districts and in designated North Carolina Main Street communities to inspire “placemaking” through building asset-based economic-development strategies.
The goal is achieving measurable results such as investment, business growth and jobs, which in the local plaza’s case has sparked increased tourism interest.
“These projects are significant improvements to our rural communities,” N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a statement.
“The Main Street program is helping communities identify their best assets for economic growth and prosperity, and I am pleased to honor them for the great initiative and work that they are doing to improve their downtown districts.”
“Using private and public investments and historic tax credits, our Main Street communities are committed to revitalizing their downtowns,” Flowers, the assistant secretary of rural development, said in a statement.
“From new construction infill projects to local events and public space improvement projects, these honorees represent the vision of local governments, economic developers and other private-public partnerships that communities need to thrive,” he said of the award winners.
Along with the Best Outdoor Space Improvement category, honors were bestowed in the areas of Best Economic Recovery Initiative, Best Adaptive Reuse Project and Best Downtown Special Event or Event Series, among others.
