Novant opens spine clinic in Mount Airy

March 17, 2023 John Peters Business, News 0

Novant Health opened a new spine clinic at 865 Westlake Drive in Mount Airy on March 15. The goal of the new clinic, Novant Health Spine Specialists – Mount Airy, “is to provide the latest in nonoperative pain relief therapies and surgical treatment options to help patients improve function and return to their daily activities,” Novant officials said. “The clinic will treat a wide range of back pain issues, including spinal fractures, tumors, infections and other conditions such as scoliosis that can cause severe pain and limit mobility.”

“Neck and back pain are common problems in our society, with 80% of us experiencing them over our lifetime,” said Dr. Scott Nimmons, at the new center. “This can lead to diminished quality of life and long-term disability, impacting the time we spend with family, friends and limiting our productivity at work. My goal is to not only relieve pain, but to restore hope.”

While surgery may be recommended for some patients, the care team at Novant Health Spine Specialists is committed to working with each patient to develop a personalized treatment plan that may include a referral to physical therapy, a variety of pain management therapies, injections and/or a minimally invasive surgery.

The new 4,854-square-foot clinic is staffed by Nimmons, a board-certified spine surgeon, and Dr. Jugal Dalal, a board-certified anesthesiologist who specializes in pain management.

Nimmons earned his master’s degree at Mississippi College and his medical degree at Texas A&M University. He went on to complete an orthopedic surgery internship and residency at Baylor University. He then completed a fellowship in spine surgery at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Nimmons also played football at Rice University, where he completed his bachelor’s degree.

Dalal earned his medical degree at the University of South Carolina and went on to complete his residency in anesthesiology and his fellowship in pain management at Wake Forest University.

Novant Health Spine Specialists – Mount Airy will see patients 18 years and older Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 336-277-0220 or visit NovantHealth.org/SpineMtAiry.