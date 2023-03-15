Flippen to join music Hall of Fame

Though he is no longer around, the legacy of Benton Flippen continues to live on — which will include his induction into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame later this month.
Flippen was an old-time musician who grew up in Surry County and shared his talents for decades until passing away in June 2011 at the age of 90.
In addition to Flippen, other notables from the traditional music world will be enshrined on March 25 at the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, located at 100 E. Main St. in Wilkesboro. Included are Doyle Lawson, Willard Gayheart, The Cockman Family, L.W. Lambert, Barry Poss and Donnie Story.
The purpose of the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, which is part of the Wilkes Heritage Museum that will host the ceremony, is to showcase and preserve the rich musical heritage of the greater Blue Ridge Mountains area. It stretches from northern Georgia to northern Virginia.
Those selected for induction must have achieved acclaim as songwriters, master musicians, national or regional performers in any form of musical heritage who were either born in or near the Blue Ridge Mountain region. Or they can be folks who were active within the region for a substantial period of time and contributed to its music.
A selection committee made up of industry professionals from around the country goes through two rounds of voting to choose the winning candidates.
“An amazing musician”
Benton Flippen meets the Hall of Fame criteria on all counts, according to Tanya Jones, the executive director of the Surry Arts Council who dealt with him in various capacities. This included classes where Flippen imparted his musical knowledge to younger generations.
“He was absolutely an amazing musician,” Jones said of Flippen, who became best known for his fiddle playing but also was an accomplished five-string banjo player.
“Benton was extremely special to me — he worked closely with us for years.”
While performing with many family and regional musicians, Flippen is said to have developed his own fiddle and banjo styles, with unusual fingering patterns enabling him to be creative in his music and usually win the many band or fiddle contests he entered.
Jones mentioned that Flippen’s son donated his dad’s many trophies and other artifacts to the Surry Arts Council, which are on display at its Old-Time Music Heritage Hall.
At the time of his death in 2011, longtime observers remarked at how a particular fiddle tune, for example, might sound the same, but when Benton Flippen played it something was created like no other — compositions and recordings still enjoyed today.
“Benton was super-special,” the Surry Arts Council official added Tuesday.
Behind his enormous musical talent was a good, gentle individual, Jones said.
“Benton was just the kindest, sweetest man — he never uttered an unkind word about anyone.”
Even near the end of his life, Flippen would attend classes of the council’s ongoing Traditional Arts Programs every Thursday, when local musicians united with elementary and middle school students for instruction.
Full circle at WPAQ
Flippen’s connection with Mount Airy radio station WPAQ illustrated his longevity, as he and his band, The Green Valley Boys, made history in 1948 when they became the station’s first performers on the day it hit the airwaves.
Nearly 60 years later after computer technology had greatly altered the way fans access music, Flippen performed for WPAQ’s first online streaming broadcast in 2007.
Station owner Kelly Epperson is scheduled to appear at the upcoming program at the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame on Flippen’s behalf for his posthumous induction on March 25.
“He was the one that got me interested in old-time music,” Epperson has said in recalling how he heard an album in the living room of his dad years before featuring Flippen playing the familiar tune “Lost Indian.”
“Even if you did not have much listening experience, you could tell it was Benton as soon as the bow was drawn across the strings,” the station owner has said.
The doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. for the induction program, with the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.
“We still have some tickets available, but they’re going fast,” Wilkes Heritage Museum Director Jennifer Furr said Wednesday afternoon.
Tickets for the 15th-annual Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony can be bought over the phone at 336-667-3171 during normal business hours, in person at the Wilkes Heritage Museum during its normal hours of operation or obtained through the museum’s online gift shop.
Musical performances are scheduled throughout the evening, including by some of those being inducted, and the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame house band, Virginialina.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.