‘Ghost Social’ scares up local hauntings

“Can a place be haunted?” was the question hovering over proceedings at a “Ghost Social” event hosted by Mount Airy Museum of Regional History — where the prevailing answer was “Yes.”
One tends to adopt a position on that issue depending on his or her own personal observations, the presence of tangible evidence or the degree of credibility they assign to accounts from others about their experiences.
“Are there really ghosts in haunted houses?” Terri Ingalls asked last Saturday night while hosting the Ghost Social program at the museum, the first in a two-part series to conclude on April 8. “Are they figments of someone’s imagination?”
One fact emerging from the weekend gathering was that those who believe in ghosts can whet their appetites with a treasure trove of supernatural activities linked to sites in Mount Airy.
In addition to the proverbial “haunted houses” that seem to populate every town, some well-known locations are included.
On that list are the Gertrude Smith House, the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce building where a bank once existed, Old North State Winery — and even the museum itself where several ghosts are thought to call home.
“From the day we opened, we knew Mr. Merritt was one of our permanent residents,” Ingalls said of the late W.E. Merritt. He operated a hardware store in the towering structure on North Main Street which later became the museum — site of a saloon in earlier days.
Based on investigations by psychics and mediums, the spirits of several individuals are said to roam the place, including a woman named Mary and a long-ago Mount Airy fire chief.
Scary atmosphere provided
So a second-floor meeting room of the museum was an appropriate setting for last Saturday’s Ghost Social, billed as an occasion to “sit and enjoy treats while listening to ghostly folklore and tales.”
With another program scheduled for April 8, some welcome the series as a one-stop alternative to a regular ghost walk tour offered by the museum.
About 15 people attended last weekend’s event — enjoying coffee, tea and sweets on a cold Saturday night in a mostly dark room. This provided a welcome atmospheric touch given the subject matter highlighted for the benefit of listeners who didn’t require much convincing
Ingalls, a well-known storyteller who helps lead the regular ghost walking tour series, acknowledged that not all alleged hauntings are real.
These might simply be figments of someone’s imagination, as she suggested, or a routine, harmless occurrence that has been misconstrued — maybe just defying explanation.
And Ingalls was quick to mention that hoaxes also can be responsible. She cited a well-publicized ghost story in the Coon Ridge community of Carroll County, Virginia, many years ago, actually perpetrated by two boys, one standing on the shoulders of the other with a bedsheet draped over them.
On another occasion, supernatural phenomena supposedly had occurred at a church cemetery on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, where there had “been a lot of stories about lights and sounds coming from this graveyard,” Ingalls related.
A “white apparition” there turned out to be, once again, a sheet.
Local cases run gamut
Ingalls also mentioned that some apparent hauntings could have a scientific basis tied to physics in which some force of energy might attach itself to objects and places to leave a certain residue behind.
Cold spots also can signal a supernatural presence, although paranormal researchers have not identified the mechanism involved with this.
Object attachment is one of the theories surrounding ghosts inhabiting the museum, which contains many artifacts owned by area residents in the past. A feeling of being watched by someone has been reported among museum visitors, also a common haunting trait, according to Ingalls.
“Is this an attempt at immortality — who knows?”
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History isn’t alone in harboring ghost stories.
Ingalls also mentioned the Gertrude Smith House, a Victorian-style structure once occupied by Smith, who had been an interior decorator in New York City and continued her career in Mount Airy before dying in 1981. It is now a museum filled with artwork and antiques.
Despite Smith’s death, “she has not left that house,” Ingalls said, explaining that she knows this firsthand from doing research there. Rude behavior and lingering too long at certain locations can subject one to the former inhabitant’s displeasure.
“She is still there — trust me on that one,” Ingalls said firmly.
The chamber headquarters in the heart of downtown Mount Airy also was mentioned Saturday night, when audience members were allowed to toss in their own ghostly experiences.
Joe Zalescik, a former member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, mentioned that he had such an encounter while recently doing some cleaning work on the lower level of that structure.
This is on top of other sightings there including the ghostly appearance of an early president of the bank and the sounds of money being counted.
The basement of Old North State Winery additionally was mentioned Saturday night as a ghostly hot spot.
Another local site associated with supernatural goings-on is the Riverside Drive area near the Ararat River.
That location has a colorful history dating to the time when the colonies were fighting for their independence from British rule and patriots were engaged in arresting Tories, or British sympathizers, seizing their wealth in the process.
One man targeted supposedly had buried his valuables, which is not the end of the story.
“People who live in that area will tell you they often see a man dressed in Revolutionary-era clothing walking with a shovel,” Ingalls said, as if looking to dig up those items.
Then there is a story of “Still Face” a man who lived in the historic village of Rockford who disappeared without a trace. “The body of Still Face was never found,” Ingalls recounted, but his dog is said to howl mournfully over the lost master.
Other ghost stories are connected to the familiar settings that have been the focal points of many a horror movie or mystery story.
“There are many haunted houses in Mount Airy,” Ingalls assured.
A slave supposedly was killed at one no longer standing, where a pool of blood appeared on the porch whenever it rained.
There are tales of lights being seen inside an old home even with no electrical service and lightbulbs, a house where an unusual number of accidents have befallen children, the smell of pipe tobacco at one place even though no one is smoking or the aroma of cologne, among others.
Yet not every situation is scary or terrifying in nature. Ingalls offered the example of some local parents with a young daughter who wanted to know the history of the older home they had bought, including names of its long-ago residents.
The purpose of their query was to identify a ghostly elderly woman who told comforting stories to the child while seated in a rocking chair, Ingalls added.
“They wanted to know who she was so they could thank her.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.