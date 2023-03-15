Two-state high-speed chase ends with felony charges of Mount Airy men

March 15, 2023 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0

Whitlock

<p>Willis</p>

Willis

Two Mount Airy men have been charged with multiple offenses after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 130 mph and included authorities from Surry County, Carroll County, Virginia, and Hillsville, Virginia. Eventually the two abandoned their vehicle — which had been stolen from a rental car agency in Greensboro — and were later caught after a foot chase.

Marquis Anthony Whitlock, 37, of Mount Airy, and Zachary Brian Willis, 35, also of Mount Airy, were each arrested in Carroll County and charged with multiple offenses.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, his office’s dispatch center received a call from Surry County reporting the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit was in pursuit of a white Chevrolet SUV northbound on Interstate 77 approaching the Virginia-North Carolina state line. Surry County Communications stated the pursuit was initiated after deputies identified the driver as being a wanted fugitive in their jurisdiction, as well as the vehicle being reported as stolen.

Carroll deputies responded to intercept and take over the pursuit, Kemp said, and while en route Surry Communications advised the suspect vehicle had reached speeds of 130 mph when approaching Virginia. Between Exit 1 near Lambsburg, Virginia, and Exit 8 at Fancy Gap, Virginia,

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies took lead of the pursuit with Surry County assisting. Carroll authorities asked the Hillsville Police Department to set up spike strips at the 12-mile marker of I-77, Kemp said.

The suspect vehicle exited I-77 before then, at Exit 8 at Fancy Gap, driving back to U.S. 52 South, before swinging up onto the Blue Ridge Parkway, traveling north towards Roanoke, Virginia. Kemp said it then quickly exited the Parkway onto Lightning Ridge Road, where U.S. Park Service Rangers had an unrelated vehicle stopped.

The stolen vehicle continued on Lightning Ridge and turned south onto Elk Spur Road. Before reaching the end of Elk Spur, the vehicle exited into a housing development.

“After making several turns in the development, the vehicle came to a dead end and four occupants exited the vehicle,” Kemp said.

Three of the suspects, two men and a woman, fled on foot, while the fourth immediately surrendered.

Using a sheriff’s office tracking dog, authorities found Whitlock hiding in a small creek, where he was taken into custody without further incident. Willis, along with the female who fled, were located by a Virginia State Police tracking dog.

Kemp said Willis, who he said was the driver of the stolen vehicle, was charged with felony eluding, possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, for not having a driver’s license, and for being a fugitive from justice.

The sheriff said Whitlock was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and with being a fugitive from justice. Both were transported to the Carroll County Magistrate’s Office, and at the conclusion of a bond hearing, both were held without bond pending arraignment in Carroll County General District Court. He said he anticipated additional charges in North Carolina, where Whitlock was already wanted on narcotic charges and Whitlock was wanted on probation violation charges.

The sheriff did not identify either of the females. He said in a written statement the one who fled was taken into custody, but then released after his office learned she was wanted in North Carolina, but for in-state pick-up only. He did not say if either of the women were charged in relation to the chase. He also said the chase and subsequent arrests occurred on Feb. 9, but did not explain why his office kept the information private until releasing it Wednesday.