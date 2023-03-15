Food safety workshop set in Stuart

March 15, 2023 John Peters News 0

For those running food establishments, working as a food vendor, or organization events in Virginia, the Patrick C Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a lunch and learn on Wednesday April 19 “Food Safety & Sanitation for Temporary Food Establishments.”

This lunch and learn will be led by Virginia Department of Health inspectors on the proper set-ups, signage and sanitation procedures for temporary food vendors who set up food trucks or food tents at events and festivals.

“This free event is to help inform and keep everyone safe while we kick into gear all of our events and festivals which have food vendors,” chamber officials said.

Visit the chamber’s website at www.patrickchamber.com or call the office 276-694-6012 to register or find out more information about the Food Safety and Sanitation for temporary food establishments held.