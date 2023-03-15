Morris Family concert is Friday

March 15, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0

The Morris Family Band will be performing Celtic music for the Friday concert at The Historic Earle Theatre in a show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Morris Family Band will perform at the Historic Earle Theatre on Friday, March 17 with Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on hand for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The Morris Family Band is comprised of five members of the Morris family from Davidson County: Aaron Morris, Debbie Morris, Jessica Morris, Joshua Morris, and Jacob Morris. For more than two decades, the Morris Family Band has delighted area residents with its Irish-American sounds during St. Patrick’s Day festivals, at local cafés, and in shows at regional amphitheaters. All Morris family members are trained with most string instruments, which comes in handy for the family’s distinct, Celtic style guitars, violins, flutes, whistles, cello, mandolin.

The Morris children grew up learning the Suzuki method of playing stringed instruments in professional classes and from their parents at home. Eventually, the family started jamming at home, then at live shows in the area. The family continued playing shows on a consistent basis, up until the children started going off to school. With most of the children scattered about the East Coast, the full family band now plays most of its shows over the holidays, especially on St. Patrick’s Day.

The show on March 17 begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street, or at the door. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org