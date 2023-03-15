Man jailed in forgery, ID theft cases

March 15, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Held under $64,000 secured bond

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Collins

A Mount Airy man has been incarcerated this week under an unusually large bond — $64,000 secured — on multiple felony counts of forgery, identity theft and uttering charges, according to city police.

The State Employees Credit Union branch on South Franklin Road is among the victims of crimes allegedly perpetrated by Bradley Shane Collins, 31, of 2046 McBride Road.

Collins is accused in connection with two separate incidents involving the credit union, one that had been reported last month and another during the fall.

The first came to light on Oct. 12 involving fraud/identity theft, whereby checks drawn from a closed account were altered to make them appear valid. The checks then were passed at the credit union in order to obtain an undisclosed sum of money from the institution.

Then on Feb. 3, police were told that local resident Charles Brandon Atkins of Chadwick Lane had been victimized.

Atkins’ Social Security number was used to again defraud State Employees Credit Union of an unspecified sum of funds. It was not immediately known how Collins had acquired Atkins’ Social Security number.

An investigation by Mount Airy police implicated Collins and six felony charges subsequently were filed against him, including two counts each of forgery of an instrument, uttering (tendering) a forged instrument and identity theft.

Those charges were issued on March 5 and Collins was served with outstanding warrants on the violations after city officers encountered him Sunday during a traffic stop of a 2017 Subaru Legacy at 800 W. Pine St.

Collins was held in the Surry County Jail under the large secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court next Monday.

His criminal history includes being convicted of a similar felonious crime, obtaining property by false pretense, in 2018 — along with felony drug and break-in charges. State correctional records indicate that Collins received a suspended prison sentence on those violations and was placed on probation.

He later violated probation and served a three-month active term from July to October 2020, according to correctional records.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.