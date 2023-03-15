Horne Creek Farm heirloom tree sale coming

March 15, 2023 John Peters News 0
From Staff Report

The North Carolina Living Historical Farm Committee Inc. will hold its annual Spring Heirloom Apple Tree Sale beginning Saturday, March 18 at Horne Creek farm in Pinnacle. (Submitted photo)

Trees are a great way to celebrate a birthday, holiday, anniversary, new birth, graduation, or as a means of employee recognition. In the words of the Arbor Day Foundation, “trees planted for you are an act of optimism and kindness, a labor of love, and a commitment to stewardship.” They’re also a gift that grows and keeps on giving.

Horne Creek Farm will celebrate the annual Arbor Day by selling fruit trees on March 18 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Horne Creek’s Southern Heritage Apple Orchard has plenty of varieties to choose from — Blacktwig, Winesap, Winter Jon, Virginia Beauty and multiple selections from the Limbertwig family are just a few available to purchase. Jason Bowen, the site’s horticulturist, will be onsite to provide information about what varieties are good for cooking, making apple butter, or cider.

The site will also be selling three varieties of heirloom peach trees — Elberta, Belle of Georgia, and Indian Cling — as well as Kieffer pear trees. Apple trees will be potted, while the peach and pear trees will be sold bare-root.

The cost of apple trees will be $22.50 each, while peach and pear trees will be $17.50 each. Payment can be made by credit card, debit card, check, or cash.

This program is sponsored by the site’s non-profit, the North Carolina Living Historical Farm Committee Inc. Money generated from the sale of the apple trees will support the upkeep of the Southern Heritage Apple Orchard, while the income from the sale of the peach trees will be used for the Hauser Orchard.

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is located at 308 Horne Creek Farm Rd. in Pinnacle. To reach the site, take the Pinnacle Exit (#129) off US Hwy 52 and follow the state historic signs. For more information, call 336-325-2298.