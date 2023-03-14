Tharrington gets new playground

Pictured is the new playground at BH Tharrington for students to enjoy.

Pictured is the previous playground at BH Tharrington.

As warmer weather approaches, the students at BH Tharrington Primary School have a new playground to enjoy thanks to a collaborative effort of parents, local community groups, Surry County Government, Mount Airy City Schools, and Mount Airy City Government.

The vision for the project started in 2021 as two members of the BHT Parent Lighthouse Team, Christina Plitt and Jillian Roach, noticed that the playground at the front of the school had aged and was in need of replacement.

“Our children started kindergarten at Tharrington at the height of the pandemic. Recess was the main part of the day where they could run around outside unmasked and socialize with friends,” noted the two. This experience drove home the importance of playgrounds to the social emotional learning of these young kids. “We wanted to be able to use our time and resources to benefit the children of Tharrington and the surrounding community after their lives had been so disrupted by the pandemic,” both said.

The BHT Parent Lighthouse Team and the Mount Airy Junior Women’s Club partnered to apply for several grants to fund the project.

“We were so fortunate that several key players offered their support of the project including grant writing advice from Penny Willard, director of innovative programming with Mount Airy City Schools and playground construction advice from Darren Lewis, assistant city manager with Mount Airy City,” added Roach.

In July 2022, The Mount Airy Junior Women’s Club learned the group was granted $25,000 toward the playground project. This grant nearly covered the costs of the main playground structure.

“This grant was the exact catalyst that we needed to make our vision a reality,” Plitt said. The BHT Parent Lighthouse Team set out to raise the additional funds needed to cover the delivery and installation of the main playground structure. In the fall, the group held a successful t-shirt fundraiser that netted $3,655 toward the project and in October, Tharrington families rallied together to win a participation challenge at the 5K On The Greenway.

While this funding would cover the costs of the main playground unit, the groups fell short of being able to fund the initial vision of replacing the entire front playground at the school.

Phillip Brown, deputy superintendent, announced that Mount Airy City Schools would match the funds raised by the groups to cover the costs of a new swing set and merry go round spinner. Stan Farmer and Lewis from the City of Mount Airy identified ways that the city could alleviate costs of the project by using public works staff to demolish and remove the existing structure and prepare the grounds for the new playground.

“This project would not have been possible without the help of so many people including Invest In Surry, The City of Mount Airy, the BHT Parent Lighthouse Team, The Mount Airy Junior Women’s Club, Emily Hardy, Phillip Brown, Darren Lewis, Stan Farmer, Lizzie Morrison, Penny Willard, Scott Dollyhite, Sandy George, and Bryan Cox,” said Roach.

While the students of Tharrington went home for Christmas break, public works staff were hard at work getting the area ready for the new playground. “The children eagerly watched each day as the playground was being constructed and asked ‘when can we play?’” said Principal Emily Hardy.

By February, the mulch had been spread and Principal Hardy was able to make the announcement that the new playground was open and ready to be used. “On the day I announced that the tape was being removed and the playground was open, celebrations could be heard all over the school. This playground will be a memorable part of our campus for years to come and I thank all of those advocates who made this project a reality for our students.”

“This playground highlights so much of what we love about Mount Airy,” said Plitt and Roach. “This project was only possible because people from all over the community from different organizations rallied together to meet the needs of our children. In so many different ways, people supported this project to provide the kids at Tharrington and the surrounding neighborhoods with a safer, more accessible place to play.”