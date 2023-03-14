Three East Surry cadets place in rifle competition

The East Surry High School JROTC team members are, back row from left, Scarlett Key, Joseph Brock, Isaac McCormick, Colby Stowers, Skylar Turney, Max Bishop, and Justin Bowman; front row, Ethan Childress, Michael Needham, COL(Ret) Robert Sentell, Dustin Gifford, and Owen Hughes.

<p>East Surry JROTC Cadets on the firing line shooting from the standing position.</p>

<p>Scarlett Key preparing to shoot.</p>

<p>East Surry JROTC Cadets firing from the prone position.</p>

Several East Surry High School JROTC students placed in the top three positions of competition during a three-position air rifle match hosted by Davie County High School Army JROTC earlier this year.

The Cadets fired air rifles at 10 targets about the size of an Oreo cookie from 10 meters away. Each Cadet shoots from three different positions — prone, kneeling and standing.

Davie County High School won the meet but several East Surry students brought home honors.

Skylar Turney took second place and Colby Stowers took third place overall. Cadet Dustin Gifford took first place in the kneeling position earning himself and East Surry High School its first rifle trophy.

East Surry Rifle Coach, Col. (retired) Robert Sentell said, “I’m very proud of the team for the progress they made this year. Last year we were just participating to learn and gain experience in this sport but this year we made huge strides in becoming more competitive,” he said of the team’s second year in existence. “I also want to thank Davie County High School JROTC for inviting us to shoot. The experience we gain from these matches are invaluable to our growth as a rifle team.” East Surry also competes in the National Air Rifle League where the team finished with a record of 4-3 this season.