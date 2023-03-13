Rezoning sought for recycling center

A public hearing is scheduled Thursday night on a request to rezone property at the northern end of town to allow a metal recycling center.

Two different addresses are involved in the proposal, 124 Tumbling Rock Drive and 139 Tumbling Rock Drive, the latter being the site of an existing concrete plant known as Cemex. The tract in question totals 16.3 acres altogether, located just west of North Andy Griffith Parkway.

Mount Airy officials have been asked to change the zoning of the site from B-4 (the city’s Highway Business District classification) to the M-1 (Industrial District) zone.

Citizens have a chance to weigh in on the request during Thursday’s public hearing, scheduled during a 6 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

Norma Hiatt of Mount Airy is listed as the owner of the property, while Devon Byrd is the person who applied for the rezoning request.

Byrd is associated with a business called Factory Direct Metal Buildings, LLC at 2167 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, with city Planning Department documents showing that also as the name of the project targeting 124 Tumbling Rock Drive for the recycling facility.

The change also would make the existing concrete plant at 139 Tumbling Rock Drive a conforming use of that property through the M-1 (Industrial) rezoning, city planning documents indicate.

There is already a 265-acre industrial-zoned district just north of the two parcels where the change is sought, which also are surrounded by properties zoned B-4 (Highway Business) and conditional-use B-3 (Neighborhood Business).

City planners say the rezoning request is consistent with the high-density future land-use category in the City of Mount Airy Comprehensive Plan, a guide for growth in all sections of town.

The Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the commissioners, reviewed the proposal by Byrd on Feb. 27, and voted 5-0 to recommend the rezoning.

No one spoke against the measure then, which can occur in such cases due to neighboring property owners being notified about potential zoning changes as part of the city government’s transparency process.

