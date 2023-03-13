Frontier Natural Gas spreading local presence

Line-installation personnel for Frontier Natural Gas work last week at the intersection of Snowhill Drive and Welch Road in Mount Airy.

Access to natural gas increasingly is being made available in the local area through several recent line-extension projects to provide that energy source for businesses and homes along with church and school users.

“We have quite a bit of growth in Mount Airy,” Taylor Younger of Frontier Natural Gas said last week.

Most recently, Frontier construction crews have completed a main line extension in the area of Snowhill Drive and Welch Road, located just off U.S. 52 near the Lowe’s/Food Lion shopping center.

That was done to serve Mount Airy First Church Of The Brethren at 161 Welch Road and its fellowship building, Younger explained.

The installation of such a line offers connection opportunities for others in its path.

“We also have a few projects we completed recently that we are currently accepting applications for to serve customers along the route,” added Younger, who works in an engineering services capacity with Frontier Natural Gas.

The company is based in Elkin and serves Surry and five other counties where it builds natural gas pipelines.

“We completed a main extension on South Franklin Road and Highway 89 to serve North Surry High School,” Younger advised regarding another key effort undertaken recently.

Major local companies also have been on Frontier’s radar screen, including an expansion project of late in a different part of town.

“We completed a main extension from Smith Lane to Welcome Baptist Church Road to Reeves Mill Road to serve Altec and Pike,” Younger mentioned, which is in the Bannertown area.

The expansion to North Surry High School was launched about a year ago, triggered by a fuel oil leak at the campus in February 2022 which prompted school officials to switch to natural gas as its heating source.

As a major user, the campus was called the “anchor” for an overall line-extension project in both directions along N.C. 89 from its intersection with Franklin Road.

It stretched to North Surry toward the west and eastward to the U.S. 52 bridge crossing N.C. 89. About four miles of new lines were included altogether.

In 2020, Frontier had expanded its reach to the Franklin Elementary School area to meet energy needs of nearby Faith Baptist Church, which had burned in 2018 and led to a rebuilding effort. The line was halted at that point before being extended northward toward N.C. 89 last year for the North Surry connection.

“We have several other small main extensions coming up,” Younger mentioned last week.

She pointed out that potential new users can determine if they are in or near the service territory of Frontier Natural Gas by consulting its website at https://www.frontiernaturalgas.com/natural-gas-conversion/service-area/

Despite attacks on it and other fossil sources by “green energy” advocates, natural gas is considered a vital alternative to other types.

“In the industry, people consider natural gas sort of a bridge to green energy,” Younger has said.

Natural gas produces less carbon monoxide than other types of major energy, making it the cleanest, safest, most cost-effective, efficient way to heat a home or business, according to information on the Frontier website.

The gas flows to a home or business through a system of underground pipelines with no tanks to monitor, no waiting for delivery trucks, no risk of storms interrupting service and no worries about running out of fuel, it adds.

