Major bridge project set for 2024

March 12, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

An updated timetable for a major bridge-replacement project on US 52 near Pilot Mountain shows that it is now set for 2024, rather than just a few months away.

The construction of two new bridges over Toms Creek — one on the northbound portion of the four-lane highway and the other on the southbound side — had been slated to begin this summer under earlier plans by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

However, that has been pushed back, according to an area DOT official.

The bridge-replacement project for Toms Creek is now scheduled to be let for contract in January of next year, Division 11 Engineer Michael Poe advised this week.

“Our project team is currently in the process of finalizing right-of-way plans so that we may begin right-of-way acquisition in the near future,” added Poe, whose Division 11 district is based in North Wilkesboro and includes Surry and seven other area counties.

The delayed timeline mirrors a situation that has affected other major highway work in this area with original construction dates disrupted by COVID-19 and funding issues.

That also has included a “superstreet” project along the U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) business corridor in Mount Airy from U.S. 52 to Forrest Drive being rescheduled from this year until sometime after July 1, 2024.

A $3.6 million price tag earlier was given for the work near Pilot Mountain, including both state and federal funding, which apparently has risen since.

The eventual replacement of the bridges over Toms Creek will be a lengthy and intensive process.

Plans call for a temporary bridge to be built in the center median between the bridges and used as a detour.

Northbound traffic will be routed onto the detour bridge while the new northbound bridge (No. 122) is built. Southbound traffic is to be routed onto the detour bridge while the new southbound one (No. 126) is constructed.

The detour bridge will be removed after both new bridges are complete.​

Construction will take 18 to 24 months.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.