United Fund opens 2024 funding process

March 12, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Reports

United Fund of Surry officials have announced the 2024 Funding Process and Framework for Community Wide Investments of the United Fund of Surry

For the 2024 Community-Wide Investment Process, “Keep It Local Surry” United Fund of Surry County is continuing its support of non-profit partners who are looking to work collaboratively with other stakeholders throughout Surry County in order to move from transactional service delivery towards transformational outcomes for their clients.

“United Fund of Surry is evolving from being solely a ‘funding’ organization to a ‘community impact’ organization focused on community-level strategies to achieve lasting change for our residents,” said Executive Director Melissa Hiatt. “We continue to engage with diverse partners (nonprofits, businesses, government, schools, neighborhoods, and faith-based organizations) to identify collaborative solutions that will result in positive change for Surry County.”

For community wide investments there are four focus areas: youth and family, seniors, crisis intervention and medical intervention.

Agencies applying for new membership and first time funding must complete a Letter of Intent by March 31, to Melissa Hiatt, Attention LOI-2024, PO Box 409, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Email with Subject Line: LOI- 2024 to Office@unitedfundofsurry.org.

All applicants must submit a complete funding application and agency agreement. Both items as well as requested supporting documents shall be submitted before the 5 p.m. deadline on March 31. For more information, visit

http://www.unitedfundofsurry.org/apply-for