Police reports

March 11, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Damages totaling $27,000 have been caused by a felony hit and run driver to multiple utility poles, a vehicle and a building of Globe Tobacco Lofts, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred the night of March 3 on South Main Street near Bank Street, where a 2015 Dodge Dart, headed southeast, crossed the centerline due to unknown circumstances and travelled in the wrong lane until leaving the roadway to the left and striking a utility pole.

It continued moving and left the pavement to the right, striking another pole and then a third while going in the same direction before coming to rest after hitting the Globe building at 838 S. Main.

Police records say the driver, Rorlontee Zakell Lewis Leake, 20, of 136 Chestnut Ridge Road, fled on foot from the scene, where the vehicle was left with damages of $12,000; the brick structure; $10,000; and the three Duke Energy poles, $5,000. The owner of the car was identified as Angel Marie Tate, with addresses in both King and Tobaccoville, who is listed as a victim.

Warrants filed for charges stemming from the incident subsequently were served on Leake, including felony hit and run involving injury and driving while licensed revoked. Leake was released from the Surry County Jail last Saturday after a $2,500 secured bond was posted and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on both March 27 and June 2.

• The Coin Laundry Inc. business on Merita Street off U.S. 52-North was the scene of a crime discovered Tuesday, which involved an attempt to enter a bill-changing machine by grinding its locking mechanism. This resulted in $200 being stolen, police records state.

• A $5,000 utility trailer owned by local businessman Gene Rees of Marion Street was discovered stolen on Feb. 3 from a location on Marion Street at Park Avenue. The 2014-model unit is described as an open trailer, black in color. A $15 Master padlock securing it was cut to effect the theft.

• A break-in and larceny was discovered on March 2 at Bridals and More, a business in the 700 block of West Pine Street where entry was gained after a hole was cut in a wall.

This enabled the theft of an undisclosed sum of money along with property valued at $4,356, including five plus-size dresses, 167 pieces of assorted fake jewelry and three size 2 and 4 dresses.

• Heather Lynn Scott, 45, listed as homeless, was jailed on charges including interfering with an electronic monitoring device, larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 26 after officers encountered her during a suspicious-person incident at 645 W. Pine St.

She was found to be the subject of outstanding warrants for the monitoring device and larceny charges which had been filed on Dec. 6 through the Community Corrections unit of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. A routine search during her arrest turned up drug paraphernalia, which led to that charge.

Scott was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,300 secured bond and slated for a March 20 appearance in District Court.