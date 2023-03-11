Meadowview Magnet names Teacher of the Year

March 11, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Lauren Murphy is pictured with her sixth grade agricultural class. She was chosen as the Meadowview Magnet Middle School Teacher of the Year. (Submitted photo)

Meadowview Magnet Middle School recently announced Lauren Murphy as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. She teaches agricultural science at Meadowview Magnet. She was recognized by Principal Colby Beamer and Assistant Principal Ashley Newman.

“I am so very appreciative for the opportunity to represent Meadowview Magnet Middle School as the Teacher of the Year,” she said of achieving the honor. “The teachers at Meadowview are nothing short of amazing, so having been selected makes me feel both privileged and humbled. At Meadowview I feel inspired by administration and my fellow teachers to be innovative in my teaching, help students make cross-curricular connections and become lifelong learners, and foster the leadership abilities of all students.

“As an Agricultural Science teacher, I value getting to educate the next generation about how agriculture impacts their lives and I am grateful for the support that the staff continue to provide and the enthusiasm they show for the future of agricultural education at Meadowview.”