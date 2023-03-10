Dobson election audit complete

March 10, 2023
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

In this photo from video, the team from the Surry County Board of Elections conducts a hand to eye audit of early and in person votes from the Dobson commissioners race Friday morning.

Surry County Board of Elections Director Michella Huff said the county has completed the audit of the Special Election for Town of Dobson Commissioner. The audit of the ballots took place Friday morning in Dobson and was conducted by a team of bi-partisan election officials.

The audit team tallied the voted for all early voting ballots and election day ballots. The totals for each candidate tallied matched the results tapes from the DS200 tabulators, Huff said by email Friday.

The most commonly observed issue with ballots from Dobson’s Special Election were “under votes.” In this re-run of the November race there were three candidates, J. Wayne Atkins, Walter White, and John Jonczak, vying for two open seats on the board.

Voters were instructed to make two selections. An under vote signifies that the voter only made one choice for commissioner. Huff indicated there were 58 total instances of under voting, 28 in early voting and 30 on election day.

Interested parties can watch the whole process and hear the ballots and the candidates chosen called out one by one, the voter’s name is private. As the ballots were read one by one, the candidate who received the vote was named and the audit team made a notation on a notepad. They would then intermittently compare the running tally of the audit team to one another to look for errors in real time.

Huff included a link to the video of the audit, which is available at: https://bit.ly/2023handtoeyeaudit

Dobson Town Clerk Erica Parker said earlier this week that commissioners Atkins and White, both incumbents who ultimately defended their seats, will be sworn in at the next Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners meeting on March 23 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Dobson.