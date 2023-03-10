City K9 ends Thor-oughly exciting career

March 10, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Thor, a K-9 member of the Mount Airy Police Department who apparently is not camera-shy, has retired after seven years on the force.

Thor is a hammer-wielding god in Norse mythology associated with thunder, strength and the protection of mankind — and while a local K-9 officer with that name lacks a hammer, he’s performed many heroic deeds just the same.

After seven years of service to citizens ranging from detecting dangerous illegal narcotics to tracking people, the Mount Airy Police Department has announced that its version of Thor has retired.

The city police dog, of the Malinois breed, not only spent that time protecting Mount Airy, but aided state and federal investigations in other jurisdictions of North Carolina, according to information from Chief Dale Watson.

During the police K-9 Thor’s career, he assisted in hundreds of drug-related arrests and also tracked and located seven individuals, based on a summary of his activities compiled at the police station.

The animal was trained in the detection of narcotics, tracking, article searches, suspect apprehension and handler protection.

Thor completed his initial law enforcement canine training certification alongside Jerry Hatmaker, a city officer and dog handler with the department, at Tarheel Canine Training Inc. based in Sanford.

Human counterparts must undergo specialized instruction in order to know how to best handle their canine partners, including caring for them away from the job.

“Their partnership in law enforcement began in October 2015 and continued through May 2021 as they were assigned to the Mount Airy Police Department’s Patrol Division,” states the summary of Thor’s career with Hatmaker.

In May 2021, Thor was assigned to Justin McLamb, another city officer and canine handler, and the two attended Southern Police Canine Inc., located in Nashville, North Carolina, to certify their new partnership.

Thor remained with McLamb until the K-9 member’s retirement last month, initially in the department’s Patrol Division and through their later reassignment to the Narcotics Division.

In addition to his other tasks, Thor participated in many police canine demonstrations for the public and multiple school systems, where at the end of each appearance he would enjoy getting his ears scratched by the viewers.

After capping off what the department described as “a very successful career,” Thor has come full circle in being adopted by his original handler, Sgt. Hatmaker.

“The Mount Airy Police Department would like to wish K-9 Thor a happy retirement and a big thank you for his service to our community and the citizens of the city of Mount Airy,” says a statement issued Wednesday.

“He’s a beautiful dog,” Chief Watson said.

Looking ahead

The Mount Airy Police Department has no immediate plans to obtain another canine now that Thor has “hung up his hammer.”

“But our goal is to replace him at some point with a multi-purpose dog,” Watson said Friday.

With Thor’s retirement, the department has four other K-9 officers it can press into service.

Cost is an issue with adding such a dog, with Watson putting that expense at $15,000.

A support group, Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department, has assisted in acquiring every K-9 member serving with the force over the years, he said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.