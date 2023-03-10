3 earn National Board Certified endorsement

Cody Spicer, a Mount Airy High School teacher, earned the title of National Board Certified Teacher.
Chelsy Payne renewed her certification of NBCT in 2021-2022 school year.
Two Mount Airy City School teachers recently earned the title of National Board Certified Teacher, while a third teacher renewed her certified status.
Bryan Hayes and Cody Spicer each earned the certification, while Chelsy Payne renewed her certification
Hayes graduated from Appalachian State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in mathematics, secondary education. Hayes began his educational career in 2006 at North Brunswick High School and joined Mount Airy High School in 2014. Hayes was named the school’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year. He is teaching AP calculus and is a member of the school improvement team. He has also served as the varsity men’s basketball coach for five years. He is married to Alex Hayes, and they have one child, Ledger.
Spicer also graduated from Appalachian State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in mathematics, secondary education. Spicer joined Mount Airy High School in the spring of 2014 and has also served on the improvement team. He teaches math i, math ii, and math III. Spicer is married to Hannah Spicer, and they have one child, Troy.
Both Hayes and Spicer have completed the five-year North Carolina High School Mathematics Master Teacher Fellows Program. This program allowed them to deepen their understanding of mathematics and mathematics teaching while gaining experience leading and mentoring students and educators.
Payne attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where she earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education. Her educational career began in 2009 as a teacher at Ogden Elementary School in Wilmington. In 2012, she completed her Master of Arts in education which focused on reading education through East Carolina University and became a teacher at BH Tharrington Primary School.
In 2017, she received her graduate certificate in school leadership through Appalachian State University and her National Board Certification. Payne served as the curriculum facilitator at Tharrington Primary from 2016 to 2019 when she accepted the role of principal at Jones Intermediate School. Payne was named the 2021-2022 city schools Principal of the Year and is pursuing a doctorate in education. She is married to Tyler Payne and they have two children, TJ and Tennyson.
With an additional 486 teachers in the state earning this endorsement, North Carolina continues to lead the nation in numbers of teachers who have earned certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. North Carolina also ranks first nationally in the percentage of all teachers who have earned board certification, with nearly one quarter (23%) of all teachers in the state holding the certification.
“I am thankful for Mount Airy City Schools and their support of teacher growth,” Haynes said. “I appreciate the love and support from my wife, Alex, my parents, and my colleagues at Mount Airy High School.”
Spicer acknowledged the requirements of such a long-term commitment. “I want to thank Mount Airy City Schools, my coworkers, and my NCSU cohort for their support in helping me achieve this certification. I also want to thank my wife and family for their continued support throughout the process and for allowing me to dedicate so much time and energy elsewhere.”
While her roles have changed over the years, her dedication has not. Payne stated “Even though I am no longer serving as a classroom teacher, I am proud to have been able to renew my National Board Teaching Credentials. As an educational leader, it is a priority for me to also be a lifelong learner.”
“We are extremely proud of Mr. Hayes, Mrs. Payne, and Mr. Spicer and their dedication to the education profession,” said Penny Willard, director of innovative programming and NBCT support for the district. “The opportunity to become a National Board Certified Teacher requires individuals to become highly reflective practitioners who are willing to challenge themselves for the betterment of our amazing students. Our district looks forward to supporting additional educators as they navigate the National Board Certified journey.”