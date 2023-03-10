Corn grower’s referendum is Tuesday

March 10, 2023 John Peters News 0

The Corn Growers Association of North Carolina will be conducting a referendum for the assessment of corn sold to first purchasers in North Carolina on March 14.

Voting will take place at county extension offices during regular business hours.

The current assessment is 1.25 cents per bushel, and the association is proposing to change the assessment to 0.30% of settlement. This will bring the association’s assessment in line with other row crop assessments across North Carolina.

If the association realizes an increase in funds they will be applied to an endowed chair position at NC State University for the Extension Cropping Specialist-Corn position.

”This endowment will ensure the position will be filled with the highest qualified candidates in perpetuity,” officials with the growers association said. “Additionally, any increase in revenue will cover the increased cost of conducting research which benefits all North Carolina corn producers.”

The votes will collected and tabulated by NC State University and results published by North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

The Corn Growers Association of North Carolina is governed by an all-volunteer board of farmers and industry representatives. The association is committed to promoting production agriculture, funding research that benefits corn growers across the state, and representing all the state’s farmers nationally and internationally.