Adult Easter Egg hunt, field day on tap

March 9, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

United Fund of Surry will be holding a day of fun on Saturday, April 1 at the Barn at Heritage Farm, including an adult Easter Egg hunt along with field day activities where teams of four can compete to win prizes.

“You and your team are encouraged to dress alike so that folks will know who’s who and who to root for, so get your team of four together, the entrance fee $200 per team,” said Melissa Hiatt, executive director of United Fund of Surry. “Best of all, you’ll be helping to support the vital work of 25 agencies who serve the people of Surry County.”

Tickets for spectators are $25. Each ticket will include a hot dog lunch with all the fixings, chips along with beer, wine, or water.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. Those attending must be age 21 or older, and no pets are allowed. The event gets underway at 11 a.m. at the Barn at Heritage Farm, 152 Heritage Farm Ln, in Dobson, and lasts until 3 p.m.

United Fund of Surry is also seeking sponsors for the event from area businesses and individuals. Sponsorships range from $100 to $2,000, with different levels offering different levels of exposure for the sponsors. For more information, visit www.unitedfundofsurry.org