SCC PTK members send valentines to seniors

March 9, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Don Daily enjoys his Valentine card from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members at Surry Community College. He is pictured with CNA Tarsha Jackson at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Reidsville.

<p>Teresa Clark, of Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Reidsville, shows off her Valentine card from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members at Surry Community College.</p>

Teresa Clark, of Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Reidsville, shows off her Valentine card from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members at Surry Community College.

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College recently led an initiative to create Valentine’s Day cards for senior residents at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Reidsville.

In total, PTK members created 100 Valentine’s Day cards to be distributed to the residents. The project was proposed by incoming chapter treasurer, Jennah Weaver, whose father is the administrator at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility.

The cards were designed by incoming chapter president Sydney Presa. The cards include a black and white design for coloring and a sweet surprise added by chapter members.

“Too often these precious members of our community feel lonely and forgotten,” said Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Co-advisor Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler. “We just wanted to help brighten the holiday for them.”

Mike Weaver, administrator of the Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility, responded: “Thank you very much for the Valentines’ Day cards. I have had many residents and families of residents tell me how much they loved them and how thoughtful they were. Thank you all for remembering the residents during this holiday and showing that they are loved and still thought about. I am still receiving ‘Thank You’s’ from residents nearly two weeks after Valentine’s Day.”