Genealogy event to be hosted by museum

March 9, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The third floor of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is a beehive of activity during a past genealogy event.

Area residents desiring to know more about their family trees have a golden opportunity to do so during an upcoming event at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, which is free and open to the public.

That information and more will be on tap during the eighth-annual Ancestor Fair, Family History and Genealogy Swap Meet scheduled for March 18 at the facility on North Main Street downtown.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, a variety of resources will be available on the museum’s third floor during what is usually a well-attended gathering.

Once again this will include free access to various online databases of family tree information via volunteers manning laptop computers, according to Esther Johnson, president of the Surry Genealogical Association. It is sponsoring the event along with the museum, which organizers say is geared toward anyone interested in genealogy.

“We will have people there to look up people’s families on Ancestry (.com), on FamilySearch (.org), on Findagrave (.com) — all different kinds of Web pages that they can look for them,” Johnson said Wednesday of a regular feature of the event.

“And it’s all free,” she reminded.

Genealogy has been declared the second-most-popular hobby in America, behind gardening, which in addition to Internet resources often is pursued by folks trading information back and forth.

“People can bring whatever genealogy (materials) they have to share with others,” museum Curator of Collections Amy Snyder said Wednesday, which typically includes written histories of various family lines.

This can allow participants to make connections and find new family information they might have been unaware of previously.

Other attractions

The Ancestor Fair, Family History and Genealogy Swap Meet also will include other informational resources and opportunities for related groups to spread their messages.

Folks connected with a history or genealogy organization are invited to attend and set up for the swap meet to advertise a group and sell any of its books, maps or other items.

All authors also may attend and sell their books.

Snyder said a woman who has tackled the subject of the Rev. Bob Childress is expected to be there. Childress was a mountain minister from Ararat, Virginia, known for building stone churches along the Blue Ridge Parkway in the first half of the 20th century.

Both laptops and browsers are welcome at the event, which Snyder said is part of the overall mission of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

“We are encouraging people to look into their family histories and trace their roots and share it with other people,” she said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.