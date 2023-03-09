Police reports

March 8, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy woman has become the victim of a scam in which she paid someone to do work who then stole the money, according to city police reports.

Jodi Lynne Holloway reported the crime Monday, which had occurred at her residence on Myers Drive off Wards Gap Road.

An unknown suspect is said to have deceived Holloway into paying for the work that never occurred. An undisclosed sum of money was taken in the incident that was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• A break-in occurred Monday at Chile Rojo Mexican Cuisine on Newsome Street, where police records indicate entry was gained via a drive-through window that received $100 in damage along with a cash register damaged to the tune of the same figure.

An unspecified sum of cash was stolen from the restaurant along with a $30 lockbox, black in color.

• Britney Michelle Hazelwood, 23, of 568 Pell Lane in Claudville, Virginia, was charged with driving while impaired on the night of Feb. 22 after officers investigated a traffic crash that records indicate occurred on Springs Road near Jackson Road involving a 2005 Dodge Caravan she was operating.

Testing revealed the Virginia woman to have a blood alcohol content of 0.22%, nearly three times the legal limit for getting behind the wheel.

Hazelwood was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond, with arrest records also stating that she was to be held at that facility “until picked up by her ride.” Hazelwood is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on April 17.

• Police were told on Feb. 14 that a utility trailer valued at $1,500 had been stolen from a parking lot at Simmons Nissan on Rockford Street.

The victim of the crime is listed as Wesley Galasetti Simmons of Asheville. The Currahee trailer is described as green in color.