Copeland names Teacher, Teaching Assistant of the Year

March 7, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Pictured are Jessica Simmons, Copeland Elementary School Teacher of the Year, and Principal Tamara Martin.

<p>Pictured and Copeland Elementary School Principal Tamara Martin and Rita Johnson, Teaching Assistant of the Year.</p>

Copeland Elementary School recently named its Teacher and Teaching Assistant of the year.

Jessica Simmons, who teachers second grade, was selected as the teacher of the year. Rita Johnson was recognized as the Teaching Assistant of the year.

“Both of these ladies go above and beyond daily to ensure students are learning and cared for,” school officials said in making the announcement.