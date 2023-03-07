Citizens named to key local boards

March 6, 2023 Thomas Joyce
Staff Report

City residents have been appointed to advisory boards in Mount Airy which are involved with two key facets of local life: history and death.

This included three new members for the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission and one for the city Cemetery Trustees Board. The appointments occurred during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday night.

Those approved for the preservation group are Martha Truskolaski, Norman Schultz and Pamela Hairston.

Their appointments were necessitated by three other individuals no longer being eligible to serve with it or resigning.

Truskolaski was named to fill the unexpired term of Chris Bastin, to run until June 30 of this year.

Schultz was appointed to serve out the remaining term of Carroll Hooker which ends on June 30, 2024.

Hairston was approved for a three-year term to expire on Feb. 28, 2026.

The Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission is a nine-member citizen board appointed by the commissioners, whose members must be qualified based on interest or experience in history, architecture, archaeology or related fields

It advises the commissioners on historic landmark and property designations and functions as a design review board for proposed changes to the exterior of such properties and structures.

Once a building receives a local designation, for example, any change to its exterior must be approved by the Historic Preservation Commission with the issuance of a certificate of appropriateness before work may begin.

Design guidelines adopted by the commission for use in regulating such alterations ensure the integrity of local landmarks is preserved for future generations, under the stated goal of that group.

Emily Loftis was tapped as a new member for the cemetery board.

She will be filling the unexpired term of Ivy Sheppard, which ends on March 1, 2024.

Sheppard is no longer able to serve on the Cemetery Trustees Board due to her work schedule, city documents state.

It is a five-member group that oversees the municipal-owned Oakdale Cemetery, a 22-acre facility situated along North Main Street which contains more than 6,000 burial sites.