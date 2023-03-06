Line in sand drawn for barricade removal

‘We need our street back’

A car maneuvers Monday around the barricade blocking one lane of North Main Street at the corner it shares with East Oak Street in downtown Mount Airy.

For more than eight months, the traffic flow through downtown Mount Airy has been greatly hampered by the closing of a lane along North Main Street due to a building collapse — a situation that is about to change.

City Manager Stan Farmer says a barricade blocking one of North Main’s two lanes in front of the Main-Oak Emporium structure since the incident must be removed by April 1.

“We need our street back,” Farmer said.

The roof and parts of the walls in the upper floors of the historic building on the corner of West Oak and North Main streets partially collapsed on July 5, sending a cascade of bricks and other debris onto the pavement below.

That incident not only prompted the barrier being placed in front of the Main-Oak site to block off the lane of North Main — which is a one-way street — but the closing of East Oak Street at the corner to allow crews to raze part of the building.

Both closings have remained in place for months with no end in sight until Farmer’s announcement about the requirement for North Main Street to be fully operational after April 1.

That has proven to be a hardship for both motorists and stores in the vicinity of the barricade, which in addition to blocking the lane of travel includes sight-distance issues.

“It’s just hard for people to reach us,” said Jennie Lowry, owner of the Olde Mill Music store near the Main-Oak corner. “I just think people bypass us sometimes.”

Martha Truskolaski, owner of the Spotted Moon gift shop nearby, echoed those sentiments Monday.

“It certainly has had a major impact on those businesses that are directly in front of or close to (the collapse),” Truskolaski said. “It’s caused a lot of confusion.”

Along with the problems posed to commerce in Mount Airy’s central business district, the Spotted Moon owner is glad that the April 1 directive has been issued to the Main-Oak Building developers for another reason.

“It did affect our festivals,” Truskolaski said of downtown events such as the annual Autumn Leaves gathering held downtown in October.

Farmer, the city manager, also mentioned upcoming activities as one reason for issuing the April 1 deadline. Although he chuckled when reminded that this date is April Fools’ Day, no special significance has been attached to it in reference to the barricade-removal deadline.

In February, Farmer had disclosed that the rebuilding project for the Main-Oak structure had reached a key point with repair plans being delivered to the county building inspector.

The approval of those engineering and other documents was required before a building permit could be issued to launch work that the city manager hoped could begin this month.

Farmer, who has monitored the situation closely since the July 5 collapse, said near the end of last week that the building permit had yet to be obtained.

But he said work can still be done on the structure despite the barricade no longer being in place after April 1.

There has been no announcement about when East Oak Street will reopen.

Short-term rental housing has been proposed for the portion of the Main-Oak Building in question.

