Line in sand drawn for barricade removal

The Surry County Board of Commissioners decided to begin the process of breaking its 19-year association with the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation last year. As with many relationships of this length, breaking up can be hard to do when one person wants the relationship to work but the other has decided it no longer does.

So is the case with the now defunct Route 6 Mount Airy Connector line that ran commuter bus service up and down US 52 from Mount Airy to Winston-Salem, stopping in King and offering a pair of stops in Pilot Mountain as well.

The commissioners informed PART in January 2022 of their desire to withdraw and end collection of a 5% rental car tax that was levied to cover the costs to operate the bus stops and buses. PART said it will not eliminate the rental car tax but have countered that it be reduced from 5% to 2%.

Surry County voters previously voted down a license plate registration fee or a tax increase for PART. It was decided that a 5% tax on cars rented in the county would be assessed to the renter which would cover the county’s cost for using the services of PART.

The route ceased operation last summer, but PART sent a memo last week to the county explaining that until they divest their assets in the county, the county still has a responsibility to contribute to their upkeep as was agreed upon when the county entered into the regional authority.

“From 2005 to 2022 PART invested in property, capital needs, established PART Express public service, increases promotions and various mobility enhancements in Surry County to expand the mobility options so that citizens of Surry County could reach employment center and join in other counties,” the organization said.

“PART and the jurisdictions of Pilot Mountain and Mount Airy have requested that Surry County reconsider its decision to withdraw from PART and maintain the public services provided to the citizens of Surry County, but have not been successful in maintaining their commitment to be a member of the PART territorial jurisdiction.”

PART seems to have resigned to the fact that Surry County has withdrawn from the authority, but there is no light switch that is going to turn the rental car tax off. Surry County is stuck with that until such time as the properties in Surry County that were operated by PART can be divested.

Officials with PART said that “ongoing maintenance and utility expenses will continue until such properties are no longer owned by PART, which investments and properties will take time to dispose of.”

The wording suggested Surry County cannot just take its ball and go home from a game county officials asked to be part of and contribute to the costs of. Until PART sells off its assets there will be costs. “The board will revisit this local tax at a time when there are zero expenses for the capital investments made in Surry County.”

The transportation authority’s counter to drop the tax to 2% in order “to collect a local fund source to continue the maintenance needs of the property” was not well received by the county commissioners. They were not seeking a reduction but rather an elimination of the rental car tax that was seen as being unfair.

When the commuter service was launched it was thought to be a money saver for riders who could keep hard earned money from going into the gas tank and help the environment while reducing traffic on the Piedmont’s major roadways – US 52 among them.

There was repeated discussion and more than one request from Commissioner Larry Johnson to review the rental car tax. He said as a person who rents cars with some frequency but does not use PART services, he was not too keen on paying a tax for a service he isn’t using.

With ridership numbers down, the commissioners wondered if Surry County residents were being unfairly taxed for a ride share program that was not being widely used. Residents’ taxes may be carrying the load for folks in larger counties who were using the service in greater numbers, it was felt.

PART’s point of view on ridership was that the way to help those numbers was to increase services by considering more stops at more locations. With more frequent opportunities to get on the PART bus for a jaunt to Pilot Mountain perhaps more would have been inclined do so.

The authority was in the process of gaining federal funding to do just that, to the tune of more than $300,000. It was approval of these funds that set this discussion in motion as the board asked for ridership data and Scott Rhine, director of PART, came to speak in person to explain that repeated attempts to get increased funding for rural routes had not been successful up to that point.

After the county exited from PART it was announced that Randolph County had been the beneficiary of this change to the tune of $600,000 – the amount they were going to get anyway, and the $300,000 Surry County declined to accept.

Monday evening it was clear the board members were displeased with PART’s suggested counteroffer and County Attorney Ed Woltz suggested they may want to speak to their representatives in Raleigh to express their “displeasure in the actions of PART.”

The board agreed and Chairman Eddie Harris recalled comments made last year as this was being debated, “We said this is either going to be a clean divorce or a messy one. Looks like it’s going to be a messy one.”