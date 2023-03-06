County’s All-Stars transitioning to nonprofit

The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery announced Monday that its All-Stars Prevention Group has applied for non-profit status. Charlotte Reeves, outreach coordinator for the Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, said the group would make the transition from a wholly county funded operation to a non-profit this year.
The All-Stars Prevention Group is a group developed by the Office of Substance Abuse Recovery to engage community members to join in on collective efforts to combat substance abuse. Its members seek to promote emotional health and wellness, prevent or delay the onset of and complications from substance abuse and mental illness, and identify and respond to emerging behavioral health issues.
Furthermore, the group will be applying for a federal grant called “Drug Free Communities” (DFC) to aid in its outreach and education efforts. “The purpose of this grant is to focus on reducing the youth vaping, marijuana, and alcohol use,” Reeves said Monday.
“Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of environmental strategies to address local substance use problems,” the CDC said.
These coalitions aid local communities in finding solutions that help youth at risk for substance use by recognizing that “the majority of our nation’s youth choose not to use substances,” according to the program information.
As demonstrated by independent evaluations the CDC said the DFC Support Program significantly reduces substance use amongst youth, which is the target population nationally and locally. The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery and the All-Stars are often found in schools or at community events spreading information on prevention techniques to stop substance use disorder before it can start.
The DFC program is aimed at mobilizing community leaders to identify and respond to the drug problems unique to their community and change local community environmental conditions tied to substance use.
It is required that the DFC bring together stakeholders from across 12 sectors of the community from healthcare, law enforcement, education, faith based groups, civic organizations, local/state agencies, and everyday citizens to address local youth substance use.
More than 700 community coalitions across the country receive funding up to $125,000 per year to strengthen collaboration among local partners and create an infrastructure that reduces youth substance use.
Last year the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control granted more than $12.4 million to 99 new Drug-Free Community Coalitions to prevent and reduce substance use in youth.
A total of 745 community coalitions across all 50 states received more than $93 million in grant funding through the Drug-Free Communities Support Program in the last fiscal year according to federal data.
The Drug-Free Communities Support Program is the nation’s leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent and reduce substance use among youth. It was founded in 1997 to provide grants to community coalitions, “To strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use.”
One of the conditions for the grant is that the organization receiving it be a 501c3 nonprofit, which the Surry County office is not as it is a county agency. The All-Starts Prevention group seeking nonprofit status will open them up to new avenues of funding that would not have otherwise been available like the DFC grant.
According to the Drug Free Communities Support Program 2021 Evaluation, “Since the program’s inception, the past 30-day prevalence of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and prescription drug misuse has declined significantly among middle school and high school aged youth. That report said an estimated 60 million, or 1 in 5 Americans, lived in a community with a DFC coalition.