City COVID emergency officially lifted

March 6, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Surry County at medium level for disease

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mayor Jon Cawley announces the lifting of the COVID state of emergency for Mount Airy after three long years.

A state of emergency for the COVID pandemic has formally — and finally — been lifted for Mount Airy which was imposed in 2020.

“It just seems like we need to come out from under it some time,” Mayor Jon Cawley said when announcing the dropping of that status last Thursday night during a city council meeting.

“And it has been three years,” Cawley added. The emergency status officially ended Thursday at 6 p.m.

Former Mayor David Rowe had declared the state of emergency within the municipal limits on March 17, 2020, as the coronavirus raged throughout the country.

It included measures such as restricting access to city facilities and the closing of public restrooms, among others. For example, all business contacts with municipal departments were to be managed by telephone, email or by appointment to reduce exposure to sickness, and minimize necessary cleaning and sanitizing.

Water bills also could be paid only through a drive-through window at the Municipal Building, and access to the Mount Airy Police Department was limited to the front lobby area, except in emergency situations.

Restrictions gradually eased and some of those originally imposed might seem laughable judging by the situation today when few local residents now even wear facemasks in public. This once was a given at a time when some restaurants or stores were closed.

Mayor Cawley acknowledged that in view of such progress, the city government is a bit late in lifting the official state of emergency. He pointed out that the Biden administration previously had done so, announcing on Jan. 30 that public health emergency and national emergency declarations will end on May 11.

California did so at the end of February, while North Carolina’s state of emergency was lifted in August by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Both Cawley and Commissioner Tom Koch agreed that citizens now know what they need to do to protect themselves from the disease.

“State of caution” remains

Despite terminating the state of emergency in the city, Mayor Cawley mentioned that residents should still take precautions against COVID, which continues to be an issue in some workplaces and elsewhere.

Surry County as a whole is presently listed with a COVID community threat level of “medium” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, along with a cluster of five other Northwest North Carolina counties. These include Alleghany, Stokes, Yadkin, Forsyth and Davie.

With the exception of four counties in the central part of the state with the same status, the remaining 90 counties in North Carolina are listed at the “low” threat level.

Under the medium level, persons who are at great risk of getting “very sick” should wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public, according to the CDC.

In addition, those who have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick should consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing high-quality masks when indoors with them, the federal agency recommends.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.