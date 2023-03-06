12 compete in city spelling bee

Mount Airy City Schools District Spelling Bee participants.

<p>Winner Benjamin Albiston and runner up Nathan Haynes.</p>

The winner of the 2022-2023 District Spelling Bee was Benjamin Albiston, an eighth grade student at Mount Airy Middle School.

The runner-up of the 2022-2023 MACS District Spelling Bee was Nathan Haynes, a seventh grade student at Mount Airy Middle School.

Benjamin moved on to represent the district in the Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee.

They were among students from JJ Jones Intermediate and Mount Airy Middle School who took part in the Mount Airy City Schools District Spelling Bee recently.

Students competed in more than 10 rounds of spelling to see who the winner and runner-up would be for the 2022-2023 Mount Airy City Schools District Spelling Bee. Twelve students earned a spot at the district bee after competing at their school’s grade-level bees earlier this year.