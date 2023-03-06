Central Middle names Teacher of the Year

March 6, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Pictured, from left, are Central Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Webb, Assistant Principal Hannah Holder, Teacher of the Year Tobey Mitchell, and Principal Alison York shortly after presenting Mitchell with his award. (Submitted photo)

Eighth-grade English/language arts teacher Tobey Mitchell was recently named Teacher of the Year at Central Middle School.

“He brings literature to life and students love to be part of his classes,” school officials said in making the selection. “He is instrumental in helping students achieve success every day.”