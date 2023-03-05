Dobson Church of Christ marks 10 years

March 5, 2023 John Peters Church, News 0

Members of Dobson Church of Christ ended their tenth anniversary services with a church-wide prayer circle. (Submitted photo)

Music, singing, and preaching were among the highlights of the Dobson Church of Christ tenth anniversary service held recently. (Submitted photo)

The Dobson Church of Christ recently marked its 10th anniversary, with special music, prayer, and both the former and present ministers of the church speaking.

The church’s former minister, Ralph Sproles, and current minister, Scott Meadows, both spoke about the past and future for the church. The worship service included special music and singing as well, and ended with a large prayer circle thanking God for His faithfulness along with blessings for the future ahead.

The church enjoyed a potluck dinner after the service.