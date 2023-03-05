Dobson Church of Christ marks 10 years

What does it truly mean to be in Christ? Let’s search out what the Scriptures answer us about this most important question.

In Revelation 3:20, Jesus said, “Behold, I stand at the door (of your heart), and knock: if any one hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to them, and will sup with them, and them with Me.” The first thing Jesus is saying is “Behold,” or open you eyes and give me your full and complete attention. Secondly, I am knocking; will you hear my voice calling you to Me? Thirdly, Will you open yourself to Me? If you’ll receive Me, I will come into you (your heart, you soul, your life), and we will sup, (commune together). And in Hebrews 13:5 “He has said, I will never leave you, nor forsake you”. And, Matt.28:20, “I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”

This is God’s promise which is unbreakable. He will keep His vow of forever abiding with you when you call His name and invite Him in. This is how you receive Him. Jesus taught us in John 15:1-17, “I am the true vine…Abide in Me, and I in you.” We realize that He is our life source, and that we only have life, spiritual life if we are in Him, and He is in us. We know we must abide or remain in Him to continue to have life. We’ll come back to Jesus’ quote in a little bit.

II Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore if any man (or woman) be in Christ, he (or she) is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” If we are in Christ, we are changed, we are new, we are different from the old person we once were. Jesus described this change as being “born again…of the Spirit.” above just being born of flesh. In fact, the prior verses state that “old things are passed away.” we are no longer lost, nor in bondage to the old sinful nature. We don’t have to cave in to temptation and the tempter any more. We now have the power of God within to resist, and to have victory over sin. Another scripture in Galatians 2:20 says, “I am crucified (put to death) with Christ; nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh (this body) I live by the faith of the Son of God, Who loved me, and gave Himself for me.” His great love is our compelling motive to live life in Him!

We live in produce country. Jesus gave us terms we can easily understand, when He stated “I am the true vine, ye are the branches: He (or she) that abides in Me, and I in him (or her), the same brings forth much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing.”

If a branch is cut off of an apple tree, there is no way that branch can continue to live. It has lost its source of nourishment and will wither and die. A branch which is within the life-flow of the apple tree will be healthy and bear apples. Jesus is teaching us that just as in the nature He has created, if we are in Him, and He in us, we will have His life flow through us, and we will bear fruit.

What kind of fruit? His fruit. Please look up and read all of I John 3:5-10, “And you know that He was manifested (made know) to take away our sins; and in Him is no sin. Whoever abides in Him sins not: whoever sins (or continues in sin) has not seen Him, neither known Him…Whoever is born of God does not commit sin; for His seed remains in him; and he cannot sin, because he is born of God…”

Understand, the Scripture says that Christ’s seed remains in us. If we are in Him, and He is in us, we have His seed and will bear His fruit. His fruit is spiritual, and it is holy! If we are in Him we will not continue to bear fruits of unrighteousness and ungodliness. We will not continue in the sins of the old nature. By our obedience to His work in us, the sins of the flesh will be put to death. We are His, His life flows through us, and we will bear His beautiful fruit unto the Father.

John 15:6, “If a man (or woman) abide not in Me, he (or she) is cast forth as a branch, and is withered; and men gather them, and cast them into the fire, and they are burned.” So we are either all in, or all out. God gave us a free will to decide to receive Christ and live in Him, or reject Him. There will be a day of judgment, with fire and burning for those who do not accept the Savior and God’s offer of grace.

John 15:8, “Herein is My Father glorified, that you bear much fruit”. God the Father is pleased when He sees the fruit of His Son growing in abundance from our lives. Our lives with His seed, with His likeness. Moving to verse 11, Jesus said, “These things have I spoken unto you, that My joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.”

This is the key to a life that’s full of purpose and true happiness. If I abide, remain, stay, dwell in Jesus Christ, and He in me; if I allow Him to live through me, and His righteous seed to grow and flourish through me, then I can bear an abundant crop of His good fruit; which will bring God the Father’s many blessings upon me, unto my complete and utter joy. Isn’t that what we all should want? The fullness of God’s joy remaining throughout our life, and into eternity? It can only be had if you are in Christ. I’m all in, are you? Enter in and abide!