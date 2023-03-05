Donna Fargo mural planned downtown

“The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.” was not playing in council chambers — but lyrics from Donna Fargo’s signature song were recited Thursday night when plans for a mural honoring the local music legend were presented.
It will be joining other murals in downtown Mount Airy depicting entertainment figures with ties to the city, including Andy Griffith, Melva Houston and The Easter Brothers.
“She so deserves it,” Ann Vaughn said of the giant artwork of Fargo envisioned for a wall of the Walker’s Soda Fountain building on North Main Street, the former location of Lamm Drug. It is being spearheaded by the Donna Fargo Mural Committee chaired by Vaughn, a close friend of Fargo’s, and includes about 18 fans altogether.
Fargo hails from the Slate Mountain community and graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1958, when she was known as Yvonne Vaughn and a member of the school cheerleading squad.
After attending what was then High Point College, Fargo migrated west to study at the University of Southern California and became a high school teacher after receiving her degree. She performed at local venues in California before heading to Phoenix, which coincided with the name change to Donna Fargo and the recording of her first single.
In 1973, Fargo won a Grammy for “The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA.” She also has received awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association while churning out other hit songs including “Funny Face” and hosting her own syndicated television series.
More recently, Fargo recorded a new CD, “All Because of You,” and also has authored books over the years.
“We know how special she is,” Vaughn said of Fargo’s many admirers. “We know what she’s accomplished.”
“The real deal”
“This wonderful lady has never let that status go to her head,” the committee chair said during her presentation at the commissioners meeting on the mural to honor the acclaimed singer and songwriter.
“She has always remembered her roots,” Vaughn added. “For those of us who know her, she is the real deal.”
Fargo further has been a positive role model while battling serious medical conditions, with Vaughn describing the singer as a genuine person who is “as beautiful on the inside as she is out.”
At one point Thursday, the presenter read the opening passage from Fargo’s famous song which highlights that cheery personality:
“Shine on me sunshine,
Walk with me world, it’s a skippidy doo da day.
I’m the happiest girl in the whole U.S.A.”
The idea of having a mural painted as a lasting tribute to Fargo seemed to be a no-brainer, Vaughn indicated, given that other hometown celebrities such as Griffith and Houston are being immortalized in this way.
“We thought certainly we should have a mural for Donna Fargo,” she said.
In pursuing that project, the Donna Fargo Mural Committee turned to the artist known as “JEKS,” who painted the Houston and Griffith images that have been well-received.
“We know the quality of what this mural will be,” Vaughn said of the one to honor Fargo.
The committee leader related that JEKS — a Greensboro resident whose real name is Brian Lewis — was “honored and thrilled” to be selected for the project and has talked with Fargo since, representing a first for him:
“He advised that he had never spoken to a live subject of all the murals he had done.”
JEKS has developed a rendering of the mural, which includes images of Donna Fargo spanning her career and a centerpiece with Fargo’s face as it appears on the latest CD cover. An American flag is shown in the background.
“We all know Donna is a red, white and blue lady — she loves her country,” Vaughn explained.
JEKS could start work on the Fargo display in late March and be done in a matter of days, judging by the Griffith mural on Moore Avenue taking about a week to complete, according to discussion at Thursday night’s meeting.
Plans call for it to be officially dedicated in July, when Fargo and JEKS are expected to be co-grand marshals of the city’s annual Independence Day parade.
Fundraisers planned
Unlike other projects local officials are briefed on at meetings, no governmental funding is being requested for the Fargo mural from the committee.
“We decided we did not want to go to the city or the county or the TDA (Tourism Development Authority) with our hand out until we do some things ourselves,” Vaughn said of the funding aspect.
The mural itself has a price tag of $20,000 to $25,000, with other expenses also to be involved such as preparing the wall for the painting, lighting, landscaping and maintenance. Horizon Equipment Rentals is donating the use of lift equipment that will be needed by JEKS.
Vaughn reported that multiple fundraising events are planned for the mural project, including the Star-Spangled Donna Fargo Fashionista on March 26 at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History .
It will involve a fashion show featuring more than 20 Fargo look-a-like models, costumes of the singer and never-seen memorabilia. There also will be silent and live auctions featuring signed Donna Fargo items and music by John Rees, a former member of her band.
Another fundraiser will be a talent contest at Mount Airy High School set for April 22, in addition to a gospel event at Slate Mountain Baptist Church — where Fargo was a member of the choir.
Vaughn said the March 26 performance will be especially well attended, which signals success for the fundraising efforts overall and deep support among the public for the mural layout prepared — along with the person behind that.
“I think all Donna’s fans are happy,” said Vaughn — perhaps even matching the elation of “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.”
