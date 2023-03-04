Bridge-replacement projects in works for Surry

March 4, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

RALEIGH — Plans are underway for new bridges at three different locations in Surry County, based on actions during a recent meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation in Raleigh.

Included is a project targeting U.S. 52 near Pilot Mountain, where bridges on both the northbound and southbound portions crossing over Toms Creek are to be replaced.

The recent meeting by the state Board of Transportation included the approval of funding for specific federal-aid projects, including the bridge work at Toms Creek for which a total $3.6 million price tag has been reported.

State officials say that $922,000 previously was approved for those replacements for preliminary engineering costs, with more funds deemed needed to cover such expenses that have or will exceed the earlier-authorized budget.

Information trickling from a board meeting in February meeting shows an additional figure of $200,000, including $160,000 from the federal government and $40,000 in state funding.

Construction of the two bridges was scheduled to begin this summer, according to an earlier project timeline, but it is not known if that stills hold true because of the DOT recently delaying many major projects due to COVID and funding issues.

The construction will take 18 to 24 months to complete once started.

Plans call for a temporary bridge to be built in the center median between the two bridges over Toms Creek and used as a detour.

Northbound traffic will be routed onto the detour bridge while the new northbound bridge (No. 122) is built. Southbound traffic is to be routed onto the detour bridge while the new southbound bridge (No. 126) is constructed.

The detour bridge will be removed after both new bridges are complete.​

Other projects

Also during its recent meeting, the N.C. Board of Transportation OK’d preliminary right-of-way plans for two other bridge replacements in Surry County.

One is the bridge on Red Brush Road (SR 1350) over Stewarts Creek.

The other is a bridge that crosses the Mitchell River on Zephyr-Mountain Park Road (SR 1315).

Preliminary right-of-way plans are a mechanism to ensure sufficient space for the construction, design, drainage and control of access involved with the bridge-replacements.

That step will lead to the approval of final plans.

No timetables were listed for the Red Brush Road and Zephyr-Mountain Park Road bridge replacements.

​​The N.C. Board of Transportation is composed of 20 people from across the state. Each member represents a specific transportation division or is an at-large, statewide member. The boards work with the state secretary of transportation and team to make decisions about road priorities.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.