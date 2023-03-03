EDC taps Hendersonville official as new president

The Surry County Economic Development Commission (EDP) has tapped an industry development official from Henderson County as the new president of the local organization.
Blake Moyer has been chosen to head the Surry County EDP, according to statement released by Surry County Manager Chris Knopf and EDC chairman Peter Pequeno.
“Moyer brings to the position a well-rounded base of economic development and local government experience,” the two said in their statement.
“We are excited that Blake will be leading the economic development efforts of Surry County,” Pequeno said. “Our community is poised to grow, and we believe he is the ideal person to facilitate that growth.”
“We rely on the EDP to develop and implement strategies for business growth and new job creation in our community,” Knopf said. “We look forward to working with Blake to bring more private sector investment to our county through existing business growth, entrepreneurship, and new business attraction.”
On Friday, Moyer said there were several reasons, both professional and personal, which led him to seek and then accept the EDP post.
“The board has a well-rounded and high-quality vision of what they’re trying to do, a vision that I identify with it,” he said. “I found I really want to be part of that. Surry County has a lot of good assets to attain that vision…I can hopefully help and be a small part of the community achieving success.”
Moyer, who is slated to start in Surry County on March 22, has been the director of industry relations for the Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development in Hendersonville for about a year, having assumed that post April 11.
Prior to that he spent nearly three years with the city of Burlington, first as a community engagement intern, then progressing to the position of project manager for the city’s economic development department. There he was selected by the Triad Business Journal as one of its “20 in their 20s” officials recognized for making significant contributions to the triad region while still in their 20s.
“Blake Moyer has become well-versed in economic development practices and standards through his experiences with the Henderson County Partnership and Burlington Economic Development,” the Surry County partnership said in announcing his appointment. “In his most recent position as director of industry relations, he led efforts to retain and grow existing businesses in Henderson County.”
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Methodist University and a master’s degree from UNC-Greensboro. He is on the board of the North Carolina Economic Development Association and chairs the emerging executives committee.
“I am honored to be selected as the next president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership,” he said of his appointment. “Surry County has significant economic development assets including a strong business base, vibrant communities, growing entrepreneurial companies, thriving outdoor economy, and an unmatched quality of life.”
Moyer said he is looking forward to taking up the vision of the local EDP, to “achieve goals over the next few years that help everybody in the community.” He said he believes among the biggest challenges will be to “Recruit and retain quality jobs in the community, and for those jobs to be for the people there in Surry County.”
He said one of the factors that made the Surry County EDP attractive to him was its commitment to a wide range of economic development goals, “From helping out large manufacturers to small businesses on Main Street…I think that’s a good way to go about things.”
Moyer said he believes one factor in Surry County’s favor, in terms of attracting new business, is the fact that it can provide a good workforce from its residents as well as draw from nearby communities.
“You’re not just pulling from Surry County folks, but you’re pulling from a region. It’s a good place to work and do commerce.”
Personally, he said he found the job enticing because he and his wife, Courtney, enjoy outdoor activities and visiting wineries and breweries. As a youth growing up in Burlington, he said he and his high school friends would often take off on the weekends, spending the days in state parks hiking and camping. Pilot Mountain, as well as Hanging Rock State Park in neighboring Stokes County, was among their favorite spots.
Moyer is filling the seat left vacant when Todd Tucker, long-time EDP president, resigned in November to accept a position in Cary with Aqua America, a water and sewer services utility company.