Local residents face charges in Patrick

March 3, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Reports

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:

• Terry Smith, 62, of 2427 Claudville Highway, Claudville, who is charged with misdemeanor assault on a family member.

• Ellis David Horton, 52, of 2004 Springs Road, Mount Airy, who was served with a capias (arrest warrant) for a felony probation violation and a capias for a probation violation involving a felony charge of possessing a Schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to manufacture.

Patrick Deputy D.A. Ullring arrested Horton for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tiffany Marie Spencer, 28, of 1359 Sandy Ridge Road in Cana, who was served with a capias for failing to appear in court, with Carroll County authorities making the arrest for Patrick.

• Richard Brown Dunford, 76, of 235 Niten Hollow Lane, Ararat, charged through an indictment with aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old, a felony.

• Jay Steven Harris, 52, of 118 In-Laws Trail, Mount Airy, served with a capias for a felony probation violation.

• Dorian Evander Jones II, 51, of 2967 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, charged through indictment with five felonies: a second offense of manufacturing/distributing a Schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of one-half ounce to five pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, nonviolent possession of a gun within 10 years of being convicted of a felony and possession of a gun involving a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Jones also was served with a capias for failing to appear in court, with Carroll County authorities making the arrest for Patrick.

Later in a separate warrant service while Jones was incarcerated in New River Valley Regional Jail, he additionally was charged through indictment with another felony, distribution of methamphetamine.

• David Matthew Watkins, 32, of 3838 Hatchers Chapel Road, Claudville, charged with contempt of court.

• Onorio Galarza Rodriguez, 37, of 155 Gwynwood Drive, Mount Airy, served with a capias for failing to appear in court.

• Kirsten Jones, 27, of 363 Marigold Lane, Ararat, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Becky Reena Wilson, 42, of 731 Old County Home Road, Dobson, served with a capias for failing to appear in court.

• Samantha Bell Thomas, 25, of 236 Carrollwood Lane, Cana, served with a capias for failing to appear in court.