Repairs launched at local landmark

Major League Baseball’s regular season is more than a month away, but a sneak preview of diamond drama was provided to fans this past weekend in Mount Airy.

This didn’t occur on a local field — instead the venue was inside the city’s public library on Rockford Street, where an entertaining and thought-provoking presentation highlighting the life and times of Jackie Robinson was in full swing Saturday.

Robinson was the first African-American player to break into Major League Baseball during its modern era, and a production by the Bright Leaf Touring Theatre celebrating his accomplishment proved to be a hit with the library audience. It was arranged by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library and the Surry Arts Council in recognition of Black History Month.

Although Robinson covered much ground before, during and after his baseball career and interacted with many key figures along the way, stories and events surrounding all that were highlighted Saturday through the talents of only two actors in just under an hour.

The Bright Leaf Touring Theatre’s Cedric Calhoun portrayed Robinson and also an elderly man who had seen Robinson play as a youth, while fellow performer Jayla Lomax almost stole the show by tackling a variety of others.

Those included Robinson’s mother, his wife and that of the elderly fan, along with several male figures prominent in the athlete’s life. Among them were his drill sergeant in the Army; boxing legend Joe Louis; Branch Rickey, the general manager of the then-Brooklyn Dodgers who orchestrated Robinson’s historical entry into the big leagues; a bus driver; and a New York sports announcer.

All came to life in a series of rapid-fire skits requiring constant costume changes by Lomax — yet carried out as seamlessly as a Jackie Robinson stolen base or the infielder’s snagging of a line drive.

The audience also was engaged in the production.

“I cut my teeth on baseball, so I had to come,” said one person there, Katherine Rose-Plum of Mount Airy, a retiree who played the sport while growing up in New Jersey.

Lessons offered

The fact Jackie Robinson came into prominence during a turbulent time in history — punctuated by segregation — can’t be ignored.

But Saturday’s program also was heavy on the message that anyone of any color who faces adversity through racism or otherwise can learn from the lessons of perseverance, leadership and good role-models which factored into Robinson’s success.

“Knowing that so many people believed in me, it helped a lot,” Calhoun said in character as Robinson, who died in 1972, more than 40 years before a certain film was released.

“I never thought there would be a movie about my life,” the actor added in rendering a statement Robinson might have made had he been alive to see the premier of “42,” a title that referred to his uniform number.

Robinson was born in 1919 to a single mother of five who worked various odd jobs to support them.

She eventually saved enough to buy a house, but while growing up in an affluent community in Pasadena, California — in poverty compared to neighbors who didn’t want them there — Robinson and other friends of color often were excluded from community recreational activities.

“I wanted to run away — my mom decided we would stay,” he (Calhoun) related Saturday of her decision not to move elsewhere. Robinson’s mother encouraged him to not give up on the dream of playing baseball no matter how many unfriendly people he encountered.

“She didn’t let us fight back” — encouraging her children to do so by excelling rather than engaging in violence.

While Robinson was in his early 20s, America entered World War II and he was drafted into the Army.

During that point in Saturday’s production, two kids from the audience were recruited to participate in a short calisthenics session to help recreate the rigors of basic training.

Robinson sought to become an officer, a goal not feasible because of his race.

“That was not the first time I was turned down because of the color of my skin,” Calhoun (as Robinson) told Saturday’s audience, commenting on the absurdity of this:

“Now I want you to think for a minute — did you choose the color of your eyes?”

Robinson later enlisted heavyweight boxing champ Joe Louis (played Saturday by Lomax) to use his contacts to help him in becoming an officer. This led to Robinson attending officer school and being promoted to the rank of second lieutenant.

“We’ve got to stick together if we want to change the world,” Louis told Robinson, based on the script.

“But I didn’t earn the right to sit on a bus,” Calhoun (as Robinson) recalled of an event in 1944 which ended his Army career. “I was kicked out of the military for doing the same thing Rosa Parks did — I refused to give up my seat to a white soldier.”

Baseball stardom

Through the efforts of Branch Rickey, Robinson, who had been a star for the all-black Kansas City Monarchs, joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, bringing more challenges.

“There are no laws about black players playing in the major leagues — there’s just this segregation thing,” Rickey said at the time, according to Saturday’s script.

Along with not being able to eat at certain restaurants, stay in certain hotels or frequent certain movie theaters during his playing days, Robinson faced resentment from some of his own teammates in addition to those on opposing clubs.

That did not deter his performance, with Robinson gaining a reputation for hitting, speed around the bases and fielding, leading to him becoming the first African-American inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1967. “Playing baseball always felt at home to me,” Calhoun (as Robinson) said.

Robinson’s experiences formed a natural springboard for becoming part of the Civil Rights Movement after his 10-year playing career, putting him in contact with individuals such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “What a time to be alive,” the actor portraying Robinson said.

Later in life, Robinson held executive positions in the business world, among sports and other involvements, before dying of a heart attack in 1972 while only 53.

A big part of his legacy surrounds the groundbreaking role he played in paving the way for other players of color such as Willie Mays and those of all races to participate in whatever sport they choose, Saturday’s audience was told.

“Jackie Robinson did live an interesting and exciting life,” Calhoun said at one point Saturday, speaking from the viewpoint of actor rather than dramatic subject.

“This story has taught me a lot.”