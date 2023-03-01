Music center announces full concert lineup

In the world of stock car racing the white flag doesn’t mean surrender, it means one lap to go; hit the gas. The white flag for Election 2022 is finally in the air as early voting has begun in Dobson to settle what is one of the last undecided contests anywhere in the nation from November, and the checkered flag is tantalizingly close.

“On our opening day of early voting for the Dobson Town Commissioner Election we had 28 voters,” Surry County Election Director Michella Huff said. “We were very pleased with the day’s turnout.”

One-stop early voting period for the Dobson election will run through Saturday, March 4 at the Surry County Service center, 915 E. Atkins St., in Dobson. Residents who will require an absentee ballot need have their submission by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Election Day for the Town of Dobson special election for town commissioner will be held on Tuesday, March 7.

A special election was ordered by the state board of elections following a pair of challenges to the outcome of the Dobson commissioners race in November where incumbents J. Wayne Atkins (184 votes) and Walter White (167) secured the highest two vote counts in a field of four.

Local businessman John Jonczak came in a close third with 159 votes, and Sharon Gates-Hodges got 106 votes posthumously.

The death of Gates-Hodges after early voting had begun and printed ballots were already distributed, used, and returned meant that her name could not be removed. The election would go forward with four named candidates for two seats.

All things being equal, these results would have stood as the 8 votes, or 1.29%, while a close margin of victory for White was not close enough to fire an automatic recount. Huff told the state board in December that three votes would have been that margin.

Things though were not equal as the state board heard in affidavits and sworn testimony offered from local resident Nancy Hill and James E. Yokeley that there may have some undue influence on the outcome.

Both gave an account of a poll worker in Dobson who either told voters that Gates-Hodges or Jonczak was dead. A poll worker can only help the voter with technical problems unless it is an instance where a voter has requested assistance.

For the worker to have offered unsolicited to voters that one of the candidates was deceased may have been an implied endorsement of the others.

The worker also told different voters different information. Hill, for instance, was told Gates-Hodges had passed away. This clearly stood out to her, she said in her affidavit because Gates-Hodges was her friend and had still gotten her vote.

Yokeley said the worker pointed to Jonczak’s name on the ballot when identifying him as dead. He said he was bewildered to discover he had apparently been speaking to an apparition in the parking lot that looked a lot like John Jonczak.

Right away Yokeley said he knew something was off and word got to both Jonczak and Director Huff on election day that the poll worker was conducting herself in an improper manner whether intentionally or not.

Huff spoke to the precinct captain and the poll worker in question on election day. The worker told Huff that she had informed voters a candidate was deceased because they “thought they should be letting people know.”

With three write in votes and 106 for Gates-Hodges, any vote here or there that may have been swayed from confusion could have bridged the eight vote gap between White and Jonczak and thrown this whole affair in another direction.

Under state law, the state board of elections may order a new election if its five members determine that “irregularities or improprieties occurred to such an extent that they taint the results of the entire election and cast doubt on its fairness.”

Damon Circosta, chair of the State Board of Elections, said the State Board does not take decisions to order new elections lightly. “When issues arise, there are procedures in place to remedy them, and that’s where we are now,” he said during the December meeting at which the new election was called for.

Huff said that the county is footing the bill initially for the special election, but that Dobson picks up the bill in the end, “On costs, we will bill the municipality under GS 163-284, because of its mandatory language.”

That statutes said that “the conduct of all elections in municipalities and special districts shall be under the authority of the county board of elections. Each municipality and special district shall reimburse the county board of elections for the actual cost involved in the administration required under this section.”

Huff said, “The Town of Dobson will be billed by the county for full reimbursement. Dobson Town Attorney Hugh Campbell has been made aware and I think the Town has had discussion about this mandate.”

When asked, Huff said the of the costs to run the do-over election for the two Dobson seats, “I estimated no more than $15,000 for the special election.”

It goes on to say that allegations of irregularities “shall be made to the county board of elections and appeals from such rulings may be made to the State Board of Elections under existing statutory provisions and rules,” which is exactly the process that was followed with the Yokeley and Jonczak challenges to the general election results.

This has been another week where there were eyes from outside the Yadkin Valley have peering toward Surry County in an attempt to discern what is going on in these parts. Tuesday’s hearing in Raleigh by the North Carolina State Board of Elections on the possible removal of Surry County Board of Elections Secretary Jerry Forestieri and member Tim DeHaan drew attention from state and national media.

After the state board handled other business and heard the opening remarks of complainant Bob Hall against the county board members, the meeting took a pair of unexpected recesses as Chair Circosta and other board member sought clarification on the general statute on hearings. Ultimately, DeHaan’s objection to procedural elements of the hearing lead the state board to table the hearing and reschedule it for a later date in Surry County. The state statute says that hearings of these nature need to take place in the county in which the offense was alleged to have occurred.

The men signed a letter at a county canvass meeting in November that raised eyebrows. The men in the letter said that they questioned the authority of the state board of elections to conducts free and fair elections since the laws they were executing was built on tenuous ground. After the 2018 federal ruling that knocked down North Carolina’s voter ID requirement, they feel elections have been conducted in a way that leads them open to fraud.

While they found no issue with Surry County’s election, they initially refused to sign off on the county’s election certification. Forestieri essentially said he couldn’t sign a document say the results were 100% accurate if there was no assurance of who voted on election day. DeHaan decided that what the state said was an official ballot was that, and he would accept it and certify the results.

