Music center announces full concert lineup

March 1, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Sam Bush of New Grass Revival fame has been added to the lineup for the Roots of American Music summer concert series at the Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax, Virginia.

GALAX, Va. — After earlier releasing a partial schedule, the Blue Ridge Music Center this week announced the complete lineup for its annual summer concert series.

A wide array of artists will be appearing on its amphitheater stage from late May through early September as part of the center’s Roots of American Music series. The facility is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway about 30 minutes from Mount Airy.

A series of Saturday evening concerts stretching from Memorial Day to Labor Day will be involved.

One notable addition to the talent slate of late is The Sam Bush Band, which is to perform on July 1.

Bush — also known as The Father of “Newgrass” — has a reputation for being one of the liveliest performers around.

He formed the New Grass Revival group in 1972, and over the next 17 years it revolutionized the music of the hill country, incorporating everything from gospel and reggae to rock and modern jazz into its tradition-rooted sound, according to information from the center.

Over the past two decades as a solo artist, Bush has released seven albums and a live DVD. In 2009, the Americana Music Association awarded him its Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist.

The roster for the upcoming concert series overall is strong on bluegrass and old-time music, organizers say.

Running the gamut from traditional to contemporary, these bands include, in addition to that of Sam Bush, Steep Canyon Rangers, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, The Kody Norris Show, The Lonesome River Band, Ashlee and Andrew, The Cabin Creek Boys, The Crooked Road Ramblers, The Slate Mountain Ramblers of Mount Airy (another late addition to the lineup) and Doc at 100, billed as a special Doc Watson tribute concert.

This year’s series also features a variety of younger artists who have been influenced by the traditional music of the Blue Ridge region but who are adapting it and carrying forward these living traditions in unique and exciting ways and to younger and more-diverse audiences.

Those artists include Amythyst Kiah, Sierra Ferrell, Watchhouse, John R. Miller, Rissi Palmer (Color Me Country Radio), Scythian, Larry Bellorin and Joe Troop and DaShawn and Wendy Hickman.

• May 27: The Lonesome River Band, plus Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small;

• June 3: Scythian, plus The Cabin Creek Boys;

• June 10: Watchhouse;

• June 17: Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, plus The Crooked Road Ramblers;

• June 24: Amythyst Kiah, plus Foreign Landers;

• July 1: The Sam Bush Band;

• July 8: The Jeff Little Trio, plus DaShawn and Wendy Hickman with Sacred Steel;

• July 15: Rissi Palmer, plus The Martha Bassett Band;

• July 22: Sierra Ferrell;

• July 29: John R. Miller;

• Aug. 5: The Kody Norris Show, plus The Slate Mountain Ramblers;

• Aug. 19: Doc at 100: A Doc Watson tribute concert;

• Aug. 26: Larry and Joe, plus Shay Martin Lovette;

• Sept. 2: An Evening with Steep Canyon Rangers.

Performances start at 7 p.m. on Saturdays during the concert season, with admission gates opening at 5:45 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $40. Tickets, season passes (full, half and Pick 3), along with memberships, can be obtained at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

The center, a national park facility, celebrates the sounds and musicians of the mountains. It is a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, including staffing the music center along with a visitor/interpretive component.